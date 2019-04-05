12 Unusual Fruits and Veggies You Should Grow This Year
Brad's Atomic Grape Tomato
These bite-sized tomatoes have skin with purple, green, yellow and red streaks. Brad's Atomic grape tomatoes have a sweet flavor and grow in clusters on indeterminate plants. You can grow these in a container or in the ground—just give them some sturdy staking or other support structure to climb up.
Buy It: Brad's Atomic Grape Tomato Seeds, $4.50, Baker Creek Heirloom Seeds
Chinese Pink Celery
Your ants on a log snack is about to get a lot more colorful. Chinese pink celery is lightly sweet and has the same crunchy texture as the green celery you find in grocery stores. Even the baby plants have bright bubblegum pink stems, so you'll have exciting color throughout the growing season.
Buy It: Chinese Pink Celery Seeds, $4.00, Baker Creek Heirloom Seeds
Dragon Tongue Bush Beans
Want to amp up your bean-growing game? How about a pod with chartreuse and purple patterns? Dragon Tongue bush beans can be eaten in-pod or shelled. Each pod is about seven inches long and grows on a compact bush-type plant that stays under two feet tall.
Buy It: Dragon Tongue Bush Bean Seeds, $3.00, Baker Creek Heirloom Seeds
Apollo Brokali
If you love broccoli and kale, this hybrid will be a winner in your vegetable garden. Apollo brokali has the florets and waxy stalk of broccoli and the lacy, flavorful leaves of kale—all on one plant. The compact plant grows best in full sun.
Heirloom Pineapple Alpine Strawberry
When you bite into this strawberry, you'll taste hints of pineapple and rose. Heirloom pineapple alpine strawberries grow on a mounding plant that provides small fruits all summer long. You can grow these in containers like hanging baskets and window boxes to keep them out of rabbits' reach.
Buy It: Heirloom Pineapple Alpine Strawberry Seeds, $3.29, Renee's Garden
Blue Jade Corn
Turn your color expectations of corn on its head. Blue Jade corn is a sweet variety that features navy blue kernels all over the cob. Each plant grows about 2-3 feet tall, making this variety a good one to grow in containers.
Black Nebula Carrot
This carrot variety will add deep, rich color to your plate. Black Nebula carrots are a deep purple that almost looks black. It keeps its color when cooked and has a white center when you cut into it.
Buy It: Black Nebula Carrot Seeds, $3.50, Baker Creek Heirloom Seeds
Strawberry Spinach
This underused native plant is as beautiful as it is tasty. Both the leaves and the scarlet berries of this spinach relative are edible—you can create a summery salad with just this plant alone.
Buy It: Strawberry Spinach Seeds, $3.00, Baker Creek Heirloom Seeds
Oyster Leaf
Oyster leaf is an uncommon green that has a briny, earthy flavor similar to its namesake shellfish. It can be tricky to grow when starting these plants from seed, but well worth the effort.
Buy It: Oyster Leaf Seeds, $4.50, Baker Creek Heirloom Seeds
Asparagus Pea
This vegetable isn't actually a type of pea or related to asparagus, but tastes a little like both of these veggies. Also known as the winged bean, asparagus pea produces ruffled, edible pods once its pretty red flowers are pollinated.
Autumn Star Kalettes
A cross between Brussels sprouts and kale, kalettes give you the best of both vegetables. The leafy florets sprout all over a thick stalk. Autumn Star has blue-green foliage on the florets and a deep purple stem.
Buy It: Autumn Star Kalettes Seeds, $7.75, Johnny's Selected Seeds
Silver Queen Okra
These pale green pods will bring mild flavor and color to homemade favorites like fried or pickled okra. Silver Queen okra pods grow to be about six inches long. Pick okra when it's young for the most tender texture.
Buy It: Silver Queen Okra Seeds, $1.95, Pinetree Garden Seeds