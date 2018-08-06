Straw bales make fun fall decorations for arranging pumpkins and gourds around. But they also can become a bed that can grow these vegetables, plus many others! Creating a straw bale garden lets you grow vegetables just about anywhere, without requiring a lot of digging, weeding, and other labor-intensive tasks. Simply give your bale a good watering, add fertilizer, dig a hole in it, and plant your favorite veggies inside. Smaller plants such as determinate tomatoes, peppers, lettuce, bush beans, and herbs work best. The bale will slowly turn into compost, which you can use to feed your garden the following year. Here's how to make your own straw bale garden in three easy steps.