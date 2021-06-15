Yes, You Can Grow Veggies Indoors with New Kitchen Minis

The joy of growing your own veggies just came indoors. Most edible crops need lots of room to grow properly, but a brand new line of vegetable plants called Kitchen Minis can grow on a windowsill or light-drenched countertop in a 4- to 6-inch pot. These smaller tomato and pepper plants are sold already in flower and they often have young fruit on them, too. It doesn't get much fresher than plucking a few cherry tomatoes or peppers a few feet from where you're preparing your dinner salad, all without having to go outside. Perfect for first-time gardeners, Kitchen Minis combine the delight of a homegrown harvest with the ease of growing an indoor plant.