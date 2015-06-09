11 Delicious Cold-Season Vegetables That Are Easy to Grow

Packed with nutrients, broccoli is tasty and easy to grow. It'll also survive frost; in the spring, you can plant it about a month before your area's average last frost date. Because broccoli loves cool weather, you can also plant it in late summer for fall harvests.

Test Garden Tip: If you keep the leaves on the plant after harvesting your broccoli florets, the plants should produce sideshoots that'll give you a second or even third crop.

Growing Conditions: Full sun or part shade and well-drained soil

Size: Up to 2 feet tall

Zones: 2-11

Standout Variety: 'Packman', which bears uniform heads and matures in about 55 days

Buy It: 'Packman' Broccoli Seeds, ($2, Anderson's Seed and Garden)