10 Superfoods You Can Grow in Your Backyard

This fruit has a long history in Chinese medicine, and it's becoming increasingly popular in the American horticulture market. Full of vitamins C and E, beta-carotene and lycopene, the fruit is typically consumed dried like a raisin and has a strong sweet-sour flavor profile. If consumed fresh, it can have a very tart taste. Proven Winners has recently introduced two different goji berries to their collection: Sweet Lifeberry and Big Lifeberry. They grow like other vine crops (such as raspberries): As the canes get older, they will strengthen. Supporting with a fence or trellis would be helpful, although they can be easily grown in a container. This shrub grows well in Zones 5-9. Photo Courtesy of Proven Winners.