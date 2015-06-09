Vegetable Gardening: 10 Must-Grow Plants

Sweet peppers come in all shapes and sizes. Bell peppers are the most popular garden variety of sweet peppers, and are an easy, top 10 must-grow plant. Left to ripen, they turn red, purple, orange, or yellow and contain various amounts of sugar depending on the variety. Green bell peppers are the most common. Try 'California Wonder' or 'Purple Beauty.'

Paler green and yellow elongated sweet pepper varieties often have a more intense flavor. Because peppers require a long, hot growing season, in cool regions or areas with short growing seasons, they may never develop their ripe color. Try 'Sweet Banana'.

Get started with transplants from your local nursery or a mail-order source.