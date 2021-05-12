Growing Your Own Fresh Herbs Is Easy with This Indoor Gardening Kit, No Backyard Required

This particular set comes with seeds for basil, parsley, cilantro, and thyme, as well as soil pellets that expand in warm water. While you can buy your own pots, the kit includes four biodegradable planters and little labels, which make it easier to keep track of which herb is which. Because your herbs need specific TLC, the kit also contains a handy pamphlet that gives you easy-to-understand tips giving your seedlings the right amounts of water and sunlight.