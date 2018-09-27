7 Indoor Herb Garden Kits That Make Great Gifts

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

These herb growing kits make year-round gardening easy, no fertilizer necessary. Plus, think of all the tasty meals you can make having flavorful greens within arm’s reach!

If you’re stumped on what to get the gardener in your life after researching numerous gardening gift ideas, you might want to consider buying an indoor herb garden kit for your loved one (or yourself). Indoor garden kits are a simple way for both pros and those lacking a green thumb to grow their favorite herbs.

If you’re a gardening novice, these growing kits offer everything you need to nurture a successful herb garden indoors. Many kits include seeds, soil, pots, and markers to help plant parents of every skill level achieve beautiful, healthy greens.

Ideal for apartment dwellers and homeowners alike, these kits fit on windowsills and shelves; just make sure they get ample sunlight (south-facing and west-facing windows work best for indoor plants). They don’t require a lot of maintenance other than periodic watering, and you can monitor the water levels to ensure your plants aren’t too wet or too dry. If you’re concerned about the approaching cold temperatures and fewer daylight hours, you can always use a grow light to keep them healthy throughout the winter months. Just remember that patience is a virtue. (Waiting for the plants to sprout is half the battle.)

Planters' Choice Herb Window Garden

Dress up your windowsill with soon-to-be delicious herbs with this beginner-friendly herb growing kit. Equipped with dill, basil, chives, thyme, parsley, cilantro, oregano, sage, and mustard seeds—as well as reusable pots, soil disks, plant markers, and drip trays—this garden set has everything you need for a successful mini garden.

Loako Indoor Herb Garden Kit

Featuring biodegradable bamboo pots, these herb kits are made for the environmentally conscious grower. It comes with soil pellets, four herb seed packets, markers, and an instruction manual for easy planting—germination guaranteed.

Buy It: Loako Indoor Herb Garden Kit, $19.99 (originally $23.99)

Spade to Fork Indoor Herb Garden Starter Kit

Straight from a family-owned-and-operated farm in Oregon, this sustainable indoor herb garden allows you to grow organic herbs. It features totally organic seeds, compostable peat pots, and soil disks to produce fragrant Italian large leaf basil, coriander cilantro, parsley, and more.

Buy It: Spade to Fork Indoor Herb Garden Starter Kit, $26.96

Garden Republic Indoor Herbal Tea Growing Kit

This herbal tea growing kit makes a thoughtful gift for the avid tea drinker in your life. The set includes burlap grow bags, peat potting soil discs, pruning shears, seeds, and bamboo markers. It even comes with a stainless steel tea infuser to steep your hand-grown chamomile, mint, lavender, and lemon herbal tea leaves.

Buy It: Garden Republic Indoor Herbal Tea Growing Kit, $24.97

Sower’s Source Indoor Herb Garden Starter Kit

Keep things simple with this herb garden kit that includes five pots, soil discs, seeds, and markers all in one box. The organic seeds grow fresh basil, cilantro, parsley, sage, and thyme to enhance any meal. Plus, the pots are biodegradable.

Mountain Valley Seed Company Culinary Indoor Herb Garden Starter Kit

Complete with a 12 cell seed tray, drip tray, and humidity dome, this indoor herb garden makes the germination process a breeze. Simply plant the basil, dill, parsley, oregano, chives, and mustard seeds into the cell tray with the soil discs to get growing. Note: Once they’re grown, you will have to repot them or plant them in the ground.

Buy It: Mountain Valley Seed Company Culinary Indoor Herb Garden Kit, $19.99

Garden Republic Herb Garden Seeds for Planting

If you’re looking for a more extensive herb garden, this kit is the one for you. It comes with 10 seeds including basil, cilantro, parsley, sage, mint, thyme, and more. Although it doesn’t come with pots or soil, the seeds grow well in both indoor and outdoor environments. Plus, it comes with bamboo plant markers.