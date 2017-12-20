Several herbs can grow for months in nothing but water. It's an easy way to propagate herbs from your garden. Plus, you can keep your fresh herb supply going during the winter by bringing in a few sprigs to grow indoors before frost arrives.



Just snip 4-6-inch long stems from any of the following plants, remove leaves from the bottom half, and place the stems in water. Keep the cuttings on a sunny windowsill and change the water every few days. Once roots are a couple inches long, move your cuttings into containers of potting mix if you want to add them to your outdoor garden.