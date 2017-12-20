9 Delicious Herbs You Can Grow in Water Indoors for a Constant Supply of Fresh Flavor
Just snip 4-6-inch long stems from any of the following plants, remove leaves from the bottom half, and place the stems in water. Keep the cuttings on a sunny windowsill and change the water every few days. Once roots are a couple inches long, move your cuttings into containers of potting mix if you want to add them to your outdoor garden.
Thyme
Although thyme has tiny leaves, it packs some big flavor. The best time to root cuttings from this perennial herb is between mid-spring and early summer, when the plant is producing fresh, new growth. Make your cut just below a node, which is the part of a stem from which leaves sprout. Your thyme stems should start rooting about two weeks after being place in water.
Mint
By growing mint in a jar of water indoors, you can always have some at the ready for adding to your favorite drinks or dishes without worrying about this vigorous plant taking over your garden. For example, you can amp up your cocoa or tea with a sprig of peppermint or brighten up fruit salad with julienned spearmint. Mint stems will root quickly, and can last quite a while indoors in water if they're in a brightly lit spot.
Oregano
Practically synonymous with Italian cuisine, oregano is a must-have herb for pasta sauces and homemade pizza. Oregano plants can get woody as they age, so take your cuttings from fresh, new growth that still has green stems that will rooting more easily. To keep your oregano as flavorful as possible, remove any flower buds that appear on your rooted cuttings.
Basil
One of the most popular herbs, basil comes in all sorts of varieties and is endlessly useful in the kitchen. Turn big bunches into a quick pesto sauce, or throw the leaves in a tomato-based soup or summery salad. Even just a leaf or two can liven up a glass of lemonade. Take basil cuttings before the plants begin to flower in early summer. The stems will root easily in water, but to get the best leaf growth, plant your cuttings in soil once the roots reach about two inches long.
Rosemary
Another classic herb, rosemary adds distinctive flavor to savory as well as sweet dishes. You can also use it to make a natural air freshener when combined with a little lemon and vanilla. Similar to oregano, rosemary stems can get woody with age, so make sure to cut fresh, green stems to propagate in water. This plant can be a bit slow to form roots, so if you want to speed up the process, try dipping the cut end in rooting hormone ($5, Walmart) before placing it in water.
Sage
What would Thanksgiving stuffing be without sage? Definitely not the same. Take your sage cuttings from new growth in spring for best results when rooting in water. This plant can be prone to rotting, so it's especially important to change the water frequently and make sure none of the leaves get wet.
Lemon Balm
Herbal tea is even more special with a hint of lemon from this herb. Lemon balm is thought to have properties that reduce stress, aid sleep, and relieve indigestion symptoms. Propagating lemon balm cuttings in water can require patience. It may take up to a month for roots to appear. Once they do, let the roots grow a couple of inches, then move your cuttings into soil.
Lavender
Loved for its fragrance and flavor, lavender lends itself to sweets such as cookies and ice cream, as well as hearty main dishes such as lamb chops. Plus, this hardy perennial herb makes a beautiful addition to gardens, especially when in bloom. Cuttings can be slow to root, so dip the cut end in rooting hormone before adding to the water to help the process along.
Marjoram
Closely related to oregano, marjoram has a similar robust flavor, yet tastes sweeter than its cousin. Marjoram also stays smaller than oregano, so can be better suited to growing indoors. However, it can take up to two months for marjoram stems to sprout roots in water, so have patience.