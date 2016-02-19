English lavender is the most widely grown form of this delightful shrubby herb. It is perennial to Zone 5, where it grows in full sun in well-drained soil. Other types of lavender are hardy in Zones 6-9, but may be grown as annuals in colder regions. Enjoy the purple, pink, or white blooms of lavender fresh or dried. Grow it in the flower garden, in an herbal knot garden, or in containers.