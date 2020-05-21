8 Common Weeds in Your Backyard You Can Actually Eat

This hearty plant features spoon-shaped, fleshy leaves, reddish, succulent stems, and tiny yellow flowers. You might spot it growing out of a crack in the asphalt because it's not at all picky about where it puts down roots and it thrives in heat. It's packed with nutrients and omega-3 fatty acids, too. Wong recommends picking just the tips of a young plant to add to a salad with feta cheese and olives. You can also steam or stir-fry the leaves, but don’t overcook or they’ll become slimy.

Scroll down to the end of this article for tips on eating weeds safely.