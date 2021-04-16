Photographer Dana Gallagher Feeds Both Body and Soul in Her Tiny Brooklyn Backyard

Like many people, this NYC resident has spent the past year growing food and finding joy in her own yard.

When the pandemic caused New York City to shut down last year, photographer Dana Gallagher became single-mindedly focused on one thing: growing food in her 40x20-foot Brooklyn backyard. "There was nothing going on," Dana says. "It was me, my daughter, and our garden."

dog walking in backyard garden Credit: Dana Gallagher

On top of practical benefits (like fewer trips to the grocery store), the garden has become Dana's sanctuary. "I'm out there poking around at everything in the morning with my coffee and again anytime I take a break from my desk." Her daughter, Imogen, uses the garden mainly for filming TikTok videos, but can also be found plucking snap peas straight from the vines. "Part of my motivation for this garden was to create space for us to enjoy," Dana says.

small seating area backyard garden rhubarb chives mint garden

Left: Credit: Dana Gallagher Right: Credit: Dana Gallagher

woman working in backyard garden with dog Credit: Dana Gallagher

Get to Know Stylemaker Dana Gallagher

1. Who is your muse? My daughter and my animals are my favorite subjects to photograph at home.

2. What's your creative process? I'm purely visual. When I was working on the garden, I did a Pinterest board that was a broad sweep of imagery of what I liked, even if I wasn't sure it would apply. Then I went back and found little details I could use.

3. What do you do when you're blocked creatively? Sometimes you have to take a break, walk away, and do something entirely unrelated to the project at hand, like bake cookies or go on a run.