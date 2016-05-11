15 of the Prettiest Flowering Vines That Will Stop You in Your Tracks

Available in a spectacular array of colors and forms (double and single flowers), clematis will quickly shimmy up a fence, mailbox, or arbor. There's also dwarf clematis that grow just 3 feet tall and are perfect for containers. Clematis vines are easy to grow if you follow the old saying that clematis like their "heads in the sun and their feet in the shade." This means you should plant them in full sun but apply a thick layer of mulch around them to keep their roots cool and shaded. Some clematis bloom on new wood and others bloom on old wood, so it's best to prune them in the spring after new growth has begun; that way you won't accidentally remove flower buds no matter what type of clematis you have.

Season of Bloom: Summer

Growing Conditions: Full sun to part shade and moist, well-drained soil

Size: Up to 10 feet tall

Zones: 4-8

Buy It: 'Sweet Summer Love' clematis ($24, The Home Depot)