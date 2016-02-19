A wonderful shrub in several seasons, chokeberry offers white flowers that look like apple blossoms in spring; rich red fruits in late summer and autumn; and brilliant orange-red fall foliage.

Name: Aronia arbutifolia

Growing Conditions: Full sun to part shade and moist, but well-drained soil

Size: To 10 feet tall and 6 feet wide

Zones: 4-9

Native to North America: Yes