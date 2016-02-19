18 of the Best Conifers to Plant in Your Yard
Silver Korean Fir
A sure stand-out in the landscape, silver Korean fir features short, tightly packed needles that have white undersides. The soft needles also curl up toward the stem, giving the tree a decidedly flocked appearance year-round. This fir develops a pyramidal, classic Christmas tree shape as it grows.
Name: Abies koreana 'Horstmann's Silberlocke'
Growing Conditions: Full sun and moist, well-drained soil
Size: To 30 feet tall
Zones: 5-8
Weeping White Pine
An absolutely graceful tree, weeping white pine looks like a waterfall of long, blue-green needles. It's especially effective grown over a sturdy arbor or other structure to create a curtain effect. Plus, it's a widely adaptable tree and native to parts of North America.
Name: Pinus strobus 'Pendula'
Growing Conditions: Full sun and moist, well-drained soil
Size: As tall as it's supported; unsupported it grows like a groundcover
Zones: 4-9
Dwarf Blue Spruce
Loved for its beautiful silvery blue color, dwarf blue spruce is a good choice for small-space landscapes. Many selections reach no more than 8 feet tall and take a long time to reach their mature size.
Name: Picea pungens 'Montgomery'
Growing Conditions: Full sun and well-drained soil
Size: Varieties can grow as tall as 10 feet
Zones: 3-8
Japanese Umbrella Pine
A pine look-alike, this striking evergreen tree has shiny, stiff, dark green needles arranged in little tufts called whorls that resemble the ribs of an umbrella. The effect gives the entire tree a distinctive texture. It's an uncommon choice to add a slightly different look to the landscape, and it also can be used to create bonsai.
Name: Sciadopitys verticillata
Growing Conditions: Full sun and moist, well-drained soil
Size: Varieties can grow up to 30 feet tall
Zones: 4-8
Contorted White Pine
One of the most eye-catching evergreen trees in the landscape, contorted white pine features twisted branches and needles. It grows relatively quickly, reaching about 12 feet over its first decade.
Name: Pinus strobus 'Contorta' or 'Torulosa'
Growing Conditions: Full sun to part shade and well-drained soil
Size: To 40 feet or more
Zones: 3-9
Golden Korean Fir
Most conifers have a golden-hued variety that's either love it or leave it. Golden Korean fir is a standout among these varieties; it offers decidedly greenish yellow needles in the spring, slowly fading to green by winter. The tree's sunny coloring contrasts beautifully with its purplish cones.
Name: Abies koreana 'Aurea'
Growing Conditions: Full sun and moist, well-drained soil
Size: To 30 feet tall
Zones: 5-8
Bristlecone Pine
Known for its exceptionally long life, bristlecone pines can live for hundreds of years in the wild. However, in cultivated landscapes, they are more likely to last less than a century. This slow-growing North American native sports blue-green needles with flecks of white resin, a feature no other pine has. As the name implies, its cones are prickly.
Name: Pinus aristata
Growing Conditions: Full sun and well-drained soil
Size: 30 feet or more
Zones: 3-8
Dwarf Alberta Spruce
A favorite for its dense growth, small needles, compact size, and nearly perfect cone-shape habit, dwarf Alberta spruce is widely and easily grown. It's native to areas of North America, too.
Name: Picea glauca var. albertiana 'Conica'
Growing Conditions: Full sun and moist, well-drained soil
Size: Varieties can grow up to 20 feet tall
Zones: 3-6
Mugo Pine
There are hundreds of mugo pine varieties. Most offer rich, deep green needles that look lush all year and a compact, mounded shape, so they easily fit into landscapes of all sizes.
Name: Pinus mugo
Growing Conditions: Full sun and well-drained soil
Size: Varieties can grow as tall as 10 feet
Zones: 3-7
Japanese White Pine
A tree of exceptional beauty, Japanese white pine offers clusters of silvery blue needles at the ends of its branches and a branching structure that looks especially good in winter. It is widely used as a bonsai or a container plant.
Name: Pinus parviflora
Growing Conditions: Full sun and medium moist, well-drained soil
Size: Varieties can grow as tall as 40 feet
Zones: 5-7
Blue Star Juniper
Among the thousands of junipers, 'Blue Star' stands out for its silvery-blue color and dense, ground-hugging habit. It generally needs no pruning, but because it grows variably in the wild, from groundcover to spreading shrub to an upright shrub, this evergreen's height can be pruned if desired.
Name: Juniperus squamata 'Blue Star'
Growing Conditions: Full sun and medium moist, well-drained soil
Size: To 3 feet tall
Zones: 4-8
Eastern White Pine
A rapid-growing, long-lived needled evergreen tree, the Eastern white pine, offers long, soft, blue-green needles and is adaptable to a range of conditions. It's native to areas of North America and makes an excellent choice for wildlife gardens.
Name: Pinus strobus
Growing Conditions: Full sun to part shade and medium moist, well-drained soil
Size: Varieties can grow up to 80 feet tall in cultivation and more than 100 feet tall in the wild
Zones: 3-8
Blue Spruce
The more grown up version of dwarf blue spruce, this tree offers gorgeous silvery-blue color from its stiff, somewhat prickly needles. A large number of varieties is available, including columnar forms that make an excellent focal point in the landscape.
Name: Picea pungens f. glauca
Growing Conditions: Full sun and medium moist, well-drained soil
Size: Varieties can grow as tall as 60 feet in cultivation and 100 feet or more in the wild
Zones: 2-7
Fraser Fir
A top landscape tree, as well as a favorite Christmas tree, Fraser fir offers beautiful dark green needles and a graceful pyramidal shape. Look for this tree during the holidays as a potted tree; after you've opened all the gifts under it and removed the decorations, you can plant it out in your yard. Another bonus: This tree is native to Eastern North America.
Name: Abies fraseri
Growing Conditions: Full sun to part shade and moist, well-drained soil
Size: Varieties can grow up to 50 feet tall
Zones: 4-7
Hinoki Cypress
For a dense screen, you can't go wrong with Hinoki cypress. This tree offers deep green foliage and a horizontal branching habit. Dwarf varieties of this evergreen conifer have become very popular for use in containers, small accents, and rock gardens.
Name: Chamaecyparis obtusa
Growing Conditions: Full sun to part shade and medium moist, well-drained soil
Size: Varieties can grow as tall as 75 feet
Zones: 4-8
Balsam Fir
Native to areas of northern North America, balsam fir is a top-notch choice because of its woodsy scent, dark green needles, and purplish-blue cones. Try growing your own for the holidays! Bark blisters on the otherwise very smooth, gray-brown bark are a distinguishing characteristic of balsam fir trees.
Name: Abies balsamea
Growing Conditions: Full sun to part shade and moist, well-drained soil
Size: Varieties can grow up to 70 feet tall
Zones: 3-6
Canadian Hemlock
A graceful native evergreen tree, Canadian hemlock has arching, feathery-looking flat sprays of lacy evergreen foliage. Known for having the smallest needles and cones of its genus, it's a winner because it doesn't mind a bit of shade. However, hemlock trees have been in widespread decline in the eastern United States since the 1950s, due to infestations of the pest, hemlock woolly adelgid. If you plant this tree, it will need to be treated to protect it from this insect.
Name: Tsuga canadensis
Growing Conditions: Part shade to full shade and medium moist, well-drained soil
Size: Varieties can grow as tall as 70 feet
Zones: 3-7
Dawn Redwood
Technically, dawn redwood isn't an evergreen, but it is a conifer (produces cones for its seeds). It offers feathery foliage that look gorgeous in spring and summer. In autumn, the needles turn russet red and then drop, exposing the tree's delightfully architectural branching habit. This deciduous coniferous tree is useful for casting shade and adding privacy to decks, patios, and other outdoor living areas.
Name: Metasequoia glyptostroboides
Growing Conditions: Full sun and moist, well-drained soil
Size: Varieties can grow up to 100 feet
Zones: 4-8
