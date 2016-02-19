18 of the Best Conifers to Plant in Your Yard

An absolutely graceful tree, weeping white pine looks like a waterfall of long, blue-green needles. It's especially effective grown over a sturdy arbor or other structure to create a curtain effect. Plus, it's a widely adaptable tree and native to parts of North America.

Name: Pinus strobus 'Pendula'

Growing Conditions: Full sun and moist, well-drained soil

Size: As tall as it's supported; unsupported it grows like a groundcover

Zones: 4-9

Buy It: Weeping Eastern Pine ($40, Kigi Nursery)