The Best Shade Trees for Your Backyard
Ginkgo
The extremely pest-resistant ginkgo is the oldest tree on earth. Its the only surviving member of a group of plants believed to have inhabited the earth up to 150 million years ago. The tree's fan-shape leaves turn yellow in fall and drop all at once. For the easiest maintenance of a ginkgo, it's best to buy only trees labeled as male, since female ginkgos produce messy, stinky fruit. Consider the following useful cultivars: 'Autumn Gold'; 'Magyar'; Presidential Gold (Ginkgo biloba 'The President'); Emperor (Ginkgo biloba 'Woodstock'); and 'Princeton Sentry'.
Name: Ginkgo biloba
Growing Conditions: Full sun in medium moisture, well-drained soil
Size: Up to 80 feet tall and 40 feet wide
Zones: 3-8
Buy It: 2 Ginkgo trees ($149, The Home Depot)
Oak
Congress declared the oak to be America’s national tree in 2004. This majestic shade tree has more than 60 species native to the United States, so try to choose the best oak species for your region. Live oak is the recommended oak species for Southern regions. In colder regions, northern red oak thrives the best. Burr oak, pin oak, sawtooth oak, scarlet oak, and swamp white oak are just some of the popular oak species with colorful fall foliage.
Name: Quercus
Growing Conditions: Full sun in medium moisture, well-drained soil
Size: Up to 80 feet tall and wide (depending on variety)
Zones: 3-10
Buy It: Live oak ($31, The Home Depot)
American Hornbeam
Tough, low-maintenance shade trees that grow nearly anywhere, American hornbeams sport textured leaves that turn yellow to red, then persist through winter. This shorter shade tree has beautiful ridged bark that's most noticeable in winter. Known as slow-growing, deciduous tree, it has an attractive globular form. As its name suggests, this tree's hard wood will take a horn-like polish and has been used to make bowls, tool handles and ox yokes.
Name: Carpinus caroliniana
Growing Conditions: Part shade to full shade in medium moisture soil
Size: Up to 35 feet tall and wide
Zones: 3-9
Buy It: American hornbeam tree ($10, Cold Stream Farm)
Kentucky Coffee Tree
A tough shade tree that’s resistant to insects and diseases, Kentucky coffee tree was named for the long pods holding seeds that are produced by its female cultivars. Those seeds were ground, roasted, and used by early settlers as a coffee substitute. This tall, deciduous tree with its scaly gray-brown bark and yellow-to-brown fall foliage will add color to your landscape. Look for standout male cultivars (without seed pods) such as ‘Espresso’ and Prairie Titan (Gymnocladus dioicus ‘J. C. McDaniel’).
Name: Gymnocladus dioica
Growing Conditions: Full sun in moist, well-drained soil
Size: Up to 80 feet tall and 55 feet wide
Zones: 3-8
Buy It: Kentucky coffee tree ($25, Old House Trees)
American Linden
Slow-growing and stately, lindens come in a wide variety of types. Also known as American basswood, the heart-shape leaves provide dense shade, while the tiny yellow flowers produce small fruits that birds like. This medium to large deciduous tree with its ovate-rounded crown produces a pale yellow fall color. Check out the following useful cultivars: American Sentry (Tilia americana 'Mck Sentry'); 'Boulevard'; Legend (Tilia americana 'DTR 123'); 'Lincoln'; 'Redmond'; and Tilia americana var. heterophylla, known as white basswood or beetree linden
Name: Tilia americana
Growing Conditions: Full sun to part shade in medium moisture, well-drained soil
Size: Up to 80 feet tall and 50 feet wide
Zones: 2-8
Buy It: American linden tree, ($80, Nature Hills Nursery)
Maple
Everyone's favorite tree for fall color and shade is the maple tree. No matter what size yard you have, there's a colorful type of maple tree to fit your needs. In addition to their showy leaves, some types (such as the paperbark maple and coral bark Japanese maple) display intriguing branch color and texture. Other species, such as the red maple, display brightly colored flower clusters.
Name: Acer spp.
Growing Conditions: Full sun to part shade in medium to wet, well-drained soil
Size: Up to 70 feet tall and 50 feet wide
Zones: 3-9
Buy It: Autumn blaze maple tree ($119, The Home Depot)
Tulip Tree
One of the largest trees in North America, the tulip tree is named for its cup-shaped orange, yellow, and green flowers that appear in late spring. The flowers are followed by dry, cone-shaped brown fruits. Its bright green leaves turn golden yellow in fall. With a trunk that may reach up to 6 feet in diameter, it's easy to see why Native Americans often made dugout canoes from this tree. For a smaller cultivar, look for 'Little Volunteer' which grows up to 35 feet tall.
Name: Liriodendron tulipifera
Growing Conditions: Full sun in moist, well-drained soil.
Size: Up to 90 feet tall and 50 feet wide
Zones: 4-9
Buy It: Tulip poplar ($52, Nature Hills Nursery)
Tupelo
Count on superb red fall color, plus shades of yellow, orange, and purple, when you plant a tupelo. This tree is also commonly called black gum, sour gum, and black tupelo. Its dark green leaves turn bright scarlet in fall, and its fall fruits attract migrating songbirds.
Name: Nyssa sylvatica
Growing Conditions: Full sun to part shade in average, medium to wet soils
Size: Up to 50 feet tall and 30 feet wide
Zones: 3-9
Buy It: Black gum tree, ($97, Etsy)
Japanese Zelkova
Noted for its graceful shape, clean foliage, and resistance to Dutch elm disease, Japanese Zelkova is a large deciduous tree with an upward-branching, vase-shaped crown. As the tree ages, its smooth gray bark peels to reveal orange-brown inner bark. In the fall, its leaves turn a beautiful yellow-orange to red-brown color. Be sure to look for useful cultivars such as 'Green Vase', 'Halka', 'Musachino', and 'Village Green'.
Name: Zelkova serrata
Growing Conditions: Full sun in average, medium wet, well-drained soil
Size: Up to 80 feet tall and 80 feet wide
Zones: 5-8
Buy It: 'Green Vase' zelkova tree, ($60, Fast Growing Trees)
Elm
With its distinctive vase shape and strong branches, the elm tree has always been a popular shade tree. Dutch elm disease, however, decimated an estimated 77 million of these gracious shade trees in North America from 1930 to the late 1980s. Luckily, new disease-resistant varieties are available to start planting elms again. Lacebark or Chinese elms offer unusual mottled bark, small leaves, and good resistance to both Dutch elm disease and elm leaf beetle. 'Accolade' (Ulmus davidiana var. japonica 'Morton') is another Dutch elm disease-resistant deciduous elm that is noted for its vigorous growth, dark green foliage and good yellow fall color.
Name: Ulmus
Growing Conditions: Full sun in medium moisture, well-drained soil
Size: Up to 60 feet tall and 40 feet wide
Zones: 4-9
Buy It: Drake elm tree (2-pack), ($129, The Home Depot)