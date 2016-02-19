The Best Shade Trees for Your Backyard

The extremely pest-resistant ginkgo is the oldest tree on earth. Its the only surviving member of a group of plants believed to have inhabited the earth up to 150 million years ago. The tree's fan-shape leaves turn yellow in fall and drop all at once. For the easiest maintenance of a ginkgo, it's best to buy only trees labeled as male, since female ginkgos produce messy, stinky fruit. Consider the following useful cultivars: 'Autumn Gold'; 'Magyar'; Presidential Gold (Ginkgo biloba 'The President'); Emperor (Ginkgo biloba 'Woodstock'); and 'Princeton Sentry'.

Name: Ginkgo biloba

Growing Conditions: Full sun in medium moisture, well-drained soil

Size: Up to 80 feet tall and 40 feet wide

Zones: 3-8

