18 Small Trees That Will Add Tons of Color to Your Landscape

Add spectacular seasonal flair to your landscape with crabapples. There's a wide array available that bears flowers in shades of white, pink, and red. Whether they have weeping, rounded, or columnar habits, they're known for producing orange, gold, red, or burgundy fruit. 'Prairifire' is a standout variety that has dark pink flowers, reddish-purple foliage, and great disease resistance. Another popular variety is 'Centurion' which has rose-pink flowers, an upright shape, and great disease resistance.

Name: Malus selections

Growing Conditions: Full sun in medium moisture, well-drained soil

Size: From 6 to 30 feet tall and wide, depending on variety

Zones: 4-8

