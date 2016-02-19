The rounded form of hedge maple is easily sheared to any height to create a privacy screen or living wall. Use these Canadian maple trees singly or in groups. In the fall, it develops pretty, pale yellow leaves—the most gorgeous yellow maple tree on the block! Plant these trees in full-sun to partial-shade sun exposure.

Name: Acer campestre

Growing Conditions: Full Sun, Partial Shade

Size: 20–35 feet tall, 20–30 feet wide

Zones: 5–8

Grow it because: Hedge maple can be allowed to grow into a natural shape, or it can be pruned into any desired height. It is also tolerant of poor soil. 'Metro Gold' and 'Royal Ruby' are two reliable varieties with bold fall color.