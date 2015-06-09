A classic Japanese maple, 'Dissectum Atropurpureum' bears deeply cut, feathery, red-purple leaves that turn crimson in fall. Plus it has graceful, weeping branches. Choose this variety if you're looking for a small-size red cut-leaf variety of Japanese maple.

Name: Acer palmatum 'Dissectum Atropurpureum'

Growing Conditions: Full sun to part shade in moist, slightly acidic, well-drained soil

Size: Up to 8 feet tall and wide

Zones: 5-8

