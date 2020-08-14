Why You Should Never Plant an Empress Tree in Your Yard

At first glance, an empress tree (Paulownia tomentosa) can seem quite appealing. It has pretty purple flowers in spring and it grows rapidly, which has helped it become a popular tree to grow for providing quick shade. Maybe you've even seen this tree being advertised as a beautiful, fast-growing wonder for your landscape. That's because empress tree is, in fact, one of the fastest growing trees in the world: It can grow up to 20 feet tall in its first year, and reaches maturity in just 10 years. All that rampant growth means empress trees will turn into your worst garden nightmare.

Image zoom Empress tree's large flowers appear in spring before the leaves start to grow. Boonyarit/Getty Images

Also known as princess trees, their gift for growing at lightning speeds (for a tree) is actually a curse. They have become very invasive in the United States, and are even classified as a noxious weed in Connecticut, where sales of this species are banned. Just one tree can take over an entire garden in a few years and choke out other plants around it by cutting off sunlight and sucking up resources like water and nutrients. After the first year, each one can still grow up to 15 feet annually until it reaches maturity. This can also be a huge problem if you have one planted near your house, as empress trees produce thick, large roots that can damage foundations and concrete.

And don’t make the mistake of planting an empress tree in your yard and thinking you can control it with regular pruning. It can spread through root sprouts and seeds (it produces up to 20 million seeds every year). Even if you’re diligent about pruning, all of those seeds can easily make their way into neighboring yards or wooded areas.

Once you have an empress tree in your yard, it’s extremely difficult to completely get rid of it. The roots are strong and spread just as quickly as the tree grows above ground. If even a tiny portion of the roots break off and remain in the ground when you try to remove this tree, it can start growing all over again. A large, established tree is almost impossible to remove because its roots can grow outwards up to three times as wide as the tree is tall, and you’ll have to get every piece of them out of the ground to prevent new sprouts from popping up.

Native to central and western China, empress tree has been reported in at least 29 different states, though it’s most concentrated in Southern states and along the East Coast, including Tennessee, Virginia, Alabama, New Jersey, and Delaware. It’s been spotted spreading in forests and other natural areas from Vermont to Florida on the East Coast, and as far west as Texas, though a few counties in Washington have also reported sightings.

Image zoom Empress tree's purple, trumpet-shape flowers have a sweet, vanilla-like fragrance. williamhc/Getty Images

Usually, people are captivated by empress tree's huge, beautiful purple blooms, but if you want to add a flowering tree to your yard, there are much better-behaved choices that won't become botanical monsters. Plenty of native species will also produce colorful flowers in spring, including serviceberry, flowering dogwood, and redbud. These alternative trees might not grow as quickly, but in the long run, their slower growth means they won't become overly aggressive in the landscape.