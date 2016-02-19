13 of the Most Colorful Crabapple Trees for Your Yard

Add some rosy color to your landscape with 'Adams' flowering crabapple. Its abundant semidouble deep pink blooms are followed by small, glossy, red crabapples with blood-red pulp. The fruit matures in the fall, persists in the winter, and attracts birds. This tree's green leaves also have reddish tints in spring, and turn orange and red in the fall. This variety has good resistance to the major diseases that can affect crabapples.

Form: Broadly rounded

Season of Bloom: Mid-spring

Size: Up to 20 feet tall and wide

Zones: 4-8

