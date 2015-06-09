14 Beautiful Shrubs That Will Thrive in Shady Yards

One of the most versatile shrubs on the planet, yews come in a wide variety of shapes and sizes, and they can easily be sheared into hedges or screens. Yews prefer partial sunlight but will also thrive in the shade or full sun. Use spreading varieties along a foundation or path and line up upright forms to create privacy around a patio or spa. The plant's soft, dark green needles look terrific all year long.

Light: Part shade, full shade, or full sun

Water: Plant in well-drained soil

Size: Can vary by variety; some reach 2 to 4 feet tall, others up to 30 feet

Zones: 4-7

Buy It: 1 Gallon Dense Spreading Yew Shrub, $30.00, The Home Depot