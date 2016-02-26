Pruning Nandina

I live in Central Florida. I have beautiful Nandina, that are more than 10 years old. Some are quite tall and leggy. When should I prune them and how?

February 26, 2016
The best time to prune nandina is in winter, when it is dormant.

As far as how, the folks at Texas A&M University recommend cutting about a quarter of the stems down to the ground. Then cut a third of the total stem height off one out of every four remaining stems. Next, prune about one quarter of the stems two-third of the height of the plant. Leave the final quarter of the stems uncut.

