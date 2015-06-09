Create elegance in your garden with the pure white clusters of 'Angel White' blooms. The large, very fragrant flowers have a very unusual look with their recurved petals. With a heavenly scent to match its visual appeal, this is a variety that is sure to please in hedges, screens, or as an accent in your landscape.

Name: Syringa 'Angel White'

Growing Conditions: Full sun and moist, well-drained soil

Size: To 12 feet tall and 10 feet wide

Zones: 3-9

Grow It For: It's good for warm winter areas and cooler climates. Not many lilacs bloom in the South, but 'Angel White' has performed well in the South for quite a while because the flowers bloom without the need of a winter chill.

Also Look For: 'Avalanche', which is also commonly available. It grows faster than 'Angel White'.