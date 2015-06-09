Top Lilacs for Fragrance and Color
There are hundreds of lilac varieties. Flower colors range from rich, burgundy-purple to lilac, lavender, blue, white, and even creamy yellow. Lilacs have almost as many scents with varying degrees of the light floral scent they're famous for to the warm, spicy tones. Read on to discover which varieties are the best, so you can enjoy lilac color and fragrance in your yard.
Angel White
Create elegance in your garden with the pure white clusters of 'Angel White' blooms. The large, very fragrant flowers have a very unusual look with their recurved petals. With a heavenly scent to match its visual appeal, this is a variety that is sure to please in hedges, screens, or as an accent in your landscape.
Name: Syringa 'Angel White'
Growing Conditions: Full sun and moist, well-drained soil
Size: To 12 feet tall and 10 feet wide
Zones: 3-9
Grow It For: It's good for warm winter areas and cooler climates. Not many lilacs bloom in the South, but 'Angel White' has performed well in the South for quite a while because the flowers bloom without the need of a winter chill.
Also Look For: 'Avalanche', which is also commonly available. It grows faster than 'Angel White'.
Beauty of Moscow
One of the most breathtaking lilacs, 'Beauty of Moscow' (also sold as 'Krasavitsa Moskvy'), features pink, pearl-like buds that open into gorgeous double white flowers that are strongly fragrant. It's also a big plant that grows like trees, so 'Beauty of Moscow' needs to be pruned on occasion to keep it under control.
Name: Syringa 'Beauty of Moscow'
Growing Conditions: Full sun and moist, well-drained soil
Size: To 15 feet tall and 12 feet wide
Zones: 3-7
Grow It For: The rich, opulent effect of its double flowers.
Also Look For: There aren't any varieties that are truly comparable. This is pretty much in a class by itself.
Congo
An heirloom variety from the 1890s, 'Congo' bears beautiful deep wine-red flowers that are as fragrant as they are pretty. Its flower heads start out as red and turn purple during late spring. This classic variety is loved by bees, hummingbirds, and butterflies, so it's a must to include in a pollinator garden.
Name: Syringa 'Congo'
Growing Conditions: Full sun and moist, well-drained soil
Size: To 10 feet tall and wide
Zones: 4-7
Grow It For: The exquisite dark-colored blooms and great garden performance.
Also Look For: 'Znamya Lenina' (sometimes sold as 'Banner of Lenin') and 'Monge' are other great choices in this color range.
Lavender Lady
A profuse bloomer with strongly fragrant flowers, 'Lavender Lady' bears big clusters in lavender purple, the same color you'd expect from its name. It flowers in any part of the country, even without winter chill. You can fit this variety into a drought-tolerant garden plan because it can survive mild, periodic drought.
Name: Syringa 'Lavender Lady'
Growing Conditions: Full sun and moist, well-drained soil
Size: To 12 feet tall and 6 feet wide
Zones: 3-9
Grow It For: Its tolerance of warm winters. You can enjoy these beautiful blooms in all but the warmest areas.
Also Look For: There are very few other lavender-colored lilacs that grow well in the South. But in the North, the best substitute for this color is the wild form, Syringa vulgaris.
Maiden's Blush
This distinct selection, developed in Canada, is extra hardy and bears big, round flower clusters (that remind us of a hydrangea) in candy pink. 'Maiden's Blush' might be the most underrated lilac around with its extremely fragrant blooms that have unique cinnamon tones. Remember to only prune it after flowering to avoid removing any of the current season's flowers.
Name: Syringa 'Maiden's Blush'
Growing Conditions: Full sun and moist, well-drained soil
Size: To 8 feet tall and wide
Zones: 2-7
Grow It For: Its early blooms. 'Maiden's Blush' usually starts about a week or two before most other common varieties. Plus, it blooms well at a younger age than many other lilacs.
Also Look For: 'Marie Francis' which is similar, but it blooms in salmon pink.
President Grevy
Another old-time favorite, 'President Grevy' offers double blooms that are soft, light blue and wonderfully scented. Its heart-shaped, green leaves have a slight bluish-tint that provides the foliage an elegant appearance even when the blooms have faded. This grower's favorite is a fast-growing lilac that is expected to live up to 30 years.
Name: Syringa 'President Grevy'
Growing Conditions: Full sun and moist, well-drained soil
Size: To 12 feet tall and 8 feet wide
Zones: 3-7
Grow It For: Its color. This lilac is as close to true blue as they come. Plus, it's great for beginners because it grows fast and it's tough.
Also Look For: 'President Lincoln', which has a similar color but has single flowers.
President Lincoln
Noted for the blueness of the flowers, 'President Lincoln' is a fast grower with clusters of fragrant blooms. Lilacs like this one have a history of being a popular selection in presidential gardens. Introduced in 1916, this variety was named in honor of Abraham Lincoln, the 16th president of the United States.
Name: Syringa 'President Lincoln'
Growing Conditions: Full sun and moist, well-drained soil
Size: To 10 feet tall and 6 feet wide
Zones: 3-7
Grow It For: Its size. 'President Lincoln' offers extremely big flower clusters.
Also Look For: 'President Grevy', which has a similar color but with double flowers.
Primrose
If you're wanting a lilac that's a little out of the ordinary, then give 'Primrose' lilac a try. The flowers of this award winning shrub are a pale, creamy yellow and white color. As the plant ages, the blooms turn a deeper shade of yellow. Its exceptionally fragrant blooms are fantastic in a flower arrangement.
Name: Syringa 'Primrose'
Growing Conditions: Full sun and moist, well-drained soil
Size: To 12 feet tall and 8 feet wide
Zones: 3-7
Grow It For: Its unusual color. This is as close to yellow as a lilac comes.
Also Look For: This variety is peerless.
Sensation
The best-selling lilac on the market, 'Sensation' offers purple blooms distinctly edged in white. "It gets big fast, so have the courage to cut it back," says Ted. Unfortunately, there's a bit of a price for the distinct color: "Like 'Primrose', it's not as fragrant as other lilacs," he says. "But in a bouquet it's dynamite."
Name: Syringa 'Sensation'
Growing Conditions: Full sun and moist, well-drained soil
Size: To 12 feet tall and 8 feet wide
Zones: 3-7
Grow It For: The dramatic bicolored blooms.
Also Look For: This is another variety without an equal.
Tinkerbelle
The newest selection of the bunch, 'Tinkerbelle' "is a smaller plant with smaller flowers, but in abundance. The blooms are a very unusual hot pink -- the hottest of the pinks," says Ted. The color really stands out against the wine-red buds. This variety has a unique fragrance, which is spicier than it is sweet.
Name: Syringa 'Tinkerbelle'
Growing Conditions: Full sun and moist, well-drained soil
Size: To 6 feet tall and wide
Zones: 3-7
Grow It For: Its small size. This lilac is great for growing along pathways or as a foundation plant. It's a great cut flower, too. "When you take this kind of lilac and mix it in a bouquet, it really stands out," says Ted.
Also Look For: Littleleaf lilac (Syringa pubescens sp. microphylla), which is also a smaller plant. It only gets 6 feet tall, but in Ted's New York garden, it blooms three times a year (in May, July, and September).
For more, or to buy these lilacs, check out Ted's nursery, Lilac Hill Nursery: www.doclilac.com