Mophead hydrangeas offer big, dome-shaped clusters of flowers in blue, pink, or white. Most mopheads bloom in late spring or early summer but make their flower buds the year before you see them. As you care for this type of hydrangea, know that it is best to prune them in early summer, right after the flowers fade. Most mophead hydrangeas grow best in a spot with moist, well-drained soil and a bit of afternoon shade.