15 Blooming Evergreen Shrubs That Will Add Instant Color to Your Garden

The queen of the Southern garden, camellia blooms in an array of single, double, or semi-double flowers. Colors include pink, lavender, white, salmon, red, yellow, and bicolor. Once established, a camellia can last for generations, growing bigger and better every year. To increase its flower size, remove all but one bud from each of its bud clusters. Be sure to prune this shrub immediately after flowering to stimulate more branching.

Season of Bloom: Fall to winter, or winter to spring, depending on variety

Growing Conditions: Part shade in moist, acidic, well-drained soil

Size: Up to 12 feet tall

Zones: 7-9

Buy It: Bella Rouge Camellia ($24, The Home Depot)