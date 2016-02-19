Colorful Shrubs for Your Garden

Spiraeas are so easy to grow that they've become landscape staples in municipal and commercial plantings. And you can bet a plant that thrives in front of your local gas station will do well in your yard, too. Golden Princess is a step up from most spiraea; this beauty offers golden foliage that doesn't fade in summer heat as well as pink flowers in early summer.Name: Spiraea japonica 'Lisp'Size: To 2 feet tall, 3 feet wideZones: 3-8Bonus: This shrub also puts on a fine display of colorful fall foliage.Note: Spiraea may be considered invasive in some areas; check for local restrictions before planting it