19 of the Best Low-Maintenance Shrubs for Creating Easy-Care Hedges

You can always count on oleander to put on a show with its abundant, fragrant flowers from summer to fall. This sub-tropical shrub thrives with little care in California and the Deep South. It tolerates drought, heat, wind, and air pollution. Its narrow, leathery leaves form a deep green backdrop for its pink, peach, white, or red blooms.

Test Garden Tip: All parts of the plant are poisonous if ingested, so avoid planting it in areas used by pets and small children.

Name: Nerium selections

Growing Conditions: Full sun to part shade in medium moist, well-drained soil

Size: Up to 8 feet tall

Zones: 8-10

