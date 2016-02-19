21 of the Prettiest Flowering Shrubs for Hedges

Although many crape myrtles grow to be small- to medium-size trees, some varieties, such as the Filli series and Dazzle series, remain shrubby, producing full-size, crepe-papery flowers with crimped petals on plants less than 5 feet tall. Crape myrtles have a long bloom period, eye-catching exfoliating bark, and bright fall color.

Name: Lagerstroemia

Growing Conditions: Full sun in medium moist, well-drained soil

Size: Up to 5 feet tall and 4 feet wide

Zones: 6-10

Test Garden Tip: In Zones 5 and 6, where crape myrtles die back most winters, treat the shrubs as perennials and cut them to the ground before growth begins in the spring.