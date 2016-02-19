Along with hyacinths and lilacs, mock orange has one of spring's best fragrances (even though they're not related to citrus, they smell just like orange blossoms). This easy-growing shrub produces pure white blooms you can smell from several feet away. Not every species of mock orange has the same strong fragrance though, so be sure to do a little research before heading to the garden center.

Name: Philadelphus selections

Growing Conditions: Full sun and well-drained soil

Size: To 15 feet tall and wide, depending on species

Zones: 3-9, depending on species

Test Garden Tip: Short on space? Look for dwarf selections such as 'Miniature Snowflake', which stays less than three feet tall and wide.

