What to Prune When in Your Garden for the Healthiest Plants

Many hydrangea types bloom on old wood, including pink, blue, or white mopheads and lacecaps, or oakleaf forms. Prune these types of hydrangeas before midsummer. If you prune them in winter or early spring, you'll be removing flower buds.

With newer reblooming types, like the Endless Summer Series or Let's Dance Series, which bloom on new growth as well as old wood, when you prune is less critical. Even if you cut off some of the flower buds by pruning the old stems, the plant will bloom on the new growth. White-flowered paniculata (like varieties 'PeeGee' and 'Limelight') and arborescens (including 'Annabelle') types flower on new wood, so they can be pruned any time other than just before they bloom.