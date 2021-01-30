Beginner and expert gardeners alike appreciate the convenience and ease of use a raised garden bed provides. (Especially if you're trying your hand at square-foot gardening.) These elevated boxes are excellent for growing beds of fruits and plots of vegetables, so you can enjoy fresh produce grown right in your backyard. The enclosed growing space prevents your soil from washing away during extreme weather, and you might even be able to plant your plants, vegetables, or fruits earlier because the soil will be warmer and better drained due to it being above ground. Plus, many raised beds are helpful for anyone with back pain because you don't have to bend over as much. (Or at all.) We scoured the internet to find our favorite eight raised garden beds for every gardener's needs.