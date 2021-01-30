8 Raised Beds That Make It Easier to Grow Your Own Fresh Produce
These easy-to-assemble kits ship straight to your door and make small-space gardening a breeze.
Beginner and expert gardeners alike appreciate the convenience and ease of use a raised garden bed provides. (Especially if you're trying your hand at square-foot gardening.) These elevated boxes are excellent for growing beds of fruits and plots of vegetables, so you can enjoy fresh produce grown right in your backyard. The enclosed growing space prevents your soil from washing away during extreme weather, and you might even be able to plant your plants, vegetables, or fruits earlier because the soil will be warmer and better drained due to it being above ground. Plus, many raised beds are helpful for anyone with back pain because you don't have to bend over as much. (Or at all.) We scoured the internet to find our favorite eight raised garden beds for every gardener's needs.
Best Raised Garden Beds
The forgetful gardener will love this self-watering planter that can go indoors or outdoors. (It's a must-have for apartment dwellers who only have a balcony for a backyard.) To use, simply fill the reservoir, and your plants will drink the water they need. The stylish planter is made of white glass and is 19 X 30 X 20 inches.
Buy It: Glowpear Self-Watering Urban Garden Planter ($169, Amazon)
Now for larger areas, this side-by-side option is excellent. It's 96 X 24 X W x 10 inches and made of Chinese fir that's built to last through many seasons. The panels are pre-sanded and the design features dovetail joints that slide together and lock in place for speedy assembly.
Buy It: Wood Raised Garden Bed ($85, The Home Depot)
Now that we're staying home and have more time on our hands, you might be intrigued to build your own raised garden. All you have to do is buy the plan that includes exact cuts and assembly instructions, and you can instantly download the PDF. You're able to choose between two plans, one that's 48 X 18 X 24 X, or another that's a foot less in length. The Etsy shop Stewart Landing Co, which has a nearly perfect 5-start rating with more than 2,800 sales, notes that the plans are also very adaptable to different sizes.
Buy It: Cedar Raised Garden Planter Box Plan ($10, Etsy)
Sustainable gardening is a great way to do your part to help save the earth. This uniquely shaped cedar bed allows you to compost and grow fresh produce in the same unit. It measures 72 X 72 X 22 inches, and the compost bin in the middle is 24 X 11 X 22 inches.
Buy It: MEZZA Keyhole Garden ($303, Walmart)
If you'd like to do something a little different from the typical wood beds, try this affordable galvanized option that comes in slate gray and beige. In inches, it measures 46 X 35 X 12, so it's a great option for smaller backyards. It has a nearly perfect 5-star rating from more than 100 buyers, with many praising how easy the bed is to put together.
Buy It: Galvanized Metal Raised Garden Bed ($47, The Home Depot)
This three-tiered option is perfect for growing deep-rooted vegetables, including carrots, sweet potatoes, and tomatoes. The compact size, 48 X 48 X 21 inches, is great for smaller spaces. It's made of cedar with a beautiful auburn finish that will stand out in your backyard.
Buy It: 3-Tier Raised Garden Bed ($99, The Home Depot)
Keep critters (or maybe your pup) from digging in your garden with this elevated option. Plus, it's useful because you won't have to bend over to tend to your vegetation. It's a snap to assemble; all you have to do is slide the boards into the posts. (No tools needed.) It's made of natural cedar and measures 24 X 48 X 31 inches.
Buy It: Natural Raised Garden Bed ($133, Lowe's)
Even the smallest yards can have a bountiful display with this bed that measures 48 X 48 X 5.5 inches. It's easy to assemble and made out of cedar that is best for vegetables. The material is insect and rot-resistant. Plus, at just $50, it's one of the more affordable garden beds out there.
Buy It: Miracle-Gro Cedar Raised Garden Bed ($50, Lowe's)
