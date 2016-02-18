Also called hardy water canna, thalia has large paddle-shape blue-green leaves. Add this fast-growing water plant to ponds, and rain gardens. Thalia blooms in late summer, sending tall flower stalks above the foliage. The violet-purple flowers last for weeks.

Pairing Thalia Plant

Thalia is a great partner for a multitude of aquatic plants. For a bold display, pair it with tropical cannas with their large leaves and boldly colored flowers, such as 'Red Dwarf,' 'Tropical Sunrise,', and 'Dawn Pink'. Employ thalia as a backdrop in the rain garden or pond. Thalia also pairs well with floating plants like waterlilies, which decorate the water surface while thalia stands tall.

Thalia Care

Thalia grows best in wet soil or in shallow water, full sun, and organically rich loam soil. Grow them outside year-round in Zones 6 through 10. Plant thalia in containers and sink them into a pond so the top of the pot is 18 to 24 inches below the water surface or plant directly in the boggy soil at the edge of a water garden or in a rain garden.