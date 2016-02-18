This perennial vine comes in all sorts of colors, shapes, and sizes.

Clematis is one of the showiest vines you can grow. With many types of shapes and colors, these plants dress up any kind of structure they climb. Bloom time ranges from late spring to fall, depending on the type and variety. With proper planning, it’s possible to have clematis blooms throughout the growing season. You can even plant these vigorous vines alongside woody plants like roses, trees, or shrubs to act as a living trellis.

Colorful Combinations

Clematis is known as one of the best perennial vines for your garden. Whether it's summer-blooming clematis with large, showy blooms or fall-blooming varieties with hundreds of smaller petals, these vines make a stunning statement. The most common clematis are the open-face blooms that reach as large as 7 inches across. Blooms also come in small, bell-shape blossoms with recurved outer petals that dangle like little lanterns. Some blooms have a pleasant fragrance. The seed heads' swirling masses of fluffy seed add another kind of interest. Clematis are among the most beautiful flowering vines on the market.

Clematis Care Must-Knows

Clematis is an easy-to-grow perennial vine as long as you keep a few things in mind. In general, clematis prefers full sun, but there are a few varieties that manage in part shade. An important thing to note: In full-sun conditions, clematis prefer cool roots, so plant clematis at the base of another plant to provide some shade to the root areas. Clematis prefers well-drained soil and consistent moisture. Certain species are more drought-resistant and can handle dry soils better than others.

Bloom time of clematis varies, depending on the species. Many new varieties are rebloomers, but most of the older types will only bloom during one season of the year. However, even after blooming, clematis flowers still add interest to the plant. As the seed heads mature, they expand to become fluffy balls that look pretty dried in floral arrangements. Some varieties can become invasive in a garden setting, so deadhead blooms to prevent overpopulation of clematis.

Pruning Clematis

Pruning clematis is quite simple. There are three main classes of clematis when it comes to pruning: Group 1, 2, and 3. These group numbers tell you how to prune your clematis. To start, no matter what group number you have, it's always a good idea to give new plants a good pruning in spring during their first year.

In future years, Group 1 plants will bloom on old wood, so if needed, prune them right after blooming. Clean up these plants a little bit in early spring, but be aware that any live growth you remove before bloom is potential flowers you just cut off. Simply cut off dead wood.

Group 2 plants bloom on both new and old growth. Typically, most of their blooms will be in spring, but they will also put on another floral show in fall on new growth. You can do some mild pruning in early spring with this group, especially removing dead wood. Any major work should be done just after the primary bloom in spring.

Group 3 plants all bloom on new wood only. These plants are easy and can be cut back every spring to about 8-12 inches above the ground. If you don't cut Group 3 back each spring, plants can become overgrown and unruly.

More Varieties of Clematis

Image zoom Kritsada Panichgul 'Alba Luxurians' Clematis Clematis viticella 'Alba Luxurians' blooms from midsummer to fall, bearing white flowers with green petal tips. It's quite vigorous, climbing to 12 feet. Zones 5-9 Image zoom Peter Krumhardt Alpine Clematis Clematis alpina blooms spring and early summer in shades of blue, lavender, and white. Its fluffy seed heads look great in summer and fall. It climbs to 10 feet. Zones 5-9 Image zoom Marty Baldwin 'Avant Garde' Clematis Clematis 'Avant Garde' offers unique burgundy flowers that are graced a frilly pink center. It begins blooming in summer and continues through autumn. It climbs to 10 feet. Zones 4-8 Image zoom Matthew Benson 'Bee's Jubilee' Clematis Clematis 'Bee's Jubilee' is a compact selection with deep pink flowers banded with red. It blooms in late spring and early summer and climbs to 8 feet tall. Zones 4-9 Image zoom Matthew Benson Blue Light Clematis Clematis 'Vanso' is an exquisite selection with double lavender-purple flowers in spring and again in fall. It climbs to 8 feet. Zones 4-8 Image zoom Matthew Benson 'Betty Corning' Clematis Clematis 'Betty Corning' produces faintly scented lavender-blue flowers throughout the summer. It has good disease resistance and climbs to 10 feet. Zones 5-9 Image zoom Matthew Benson 'Blue Ravine' Clematis Clematis 'Blue Ravine' produces large lilac-blue flowers blushed with pink in spring and again in late summer. It climbs to 12 feet tall. Zones 4-9 Image zoom Matthew Benson 'Daniel Deronda' Clematis Clematis 'Daniel Deronda' bears starry, dark purple-blue flowers in spring then again in summer through fall. It climbs to 10 feet. Zones 4-9 Image zoom Matthew Benson 'Duchess of Albany' Clematis Clematis 'Duchess of Albany' offers tulip-shape pink flowers from summer to fall. It climbs to 10 feet. Zones 4-9 Image zoom Matthew Benson 'Duchess of Edinburgh' Clematis Clematis 'Duchess of Edinburgh' puts on a show with double white flowers in early summer with a repeat performance in late summer. This heirloom clematis grows 8 feet tall. Zones 4-9 Image zoom Kim Cornelison 'Hagley Hybrid' Clematis Clematis 'Hagley Hybrid' bears single pinkish-purple blooms throughout the summer. It climbs to 6 feet. Zones 4-9 Image zoom Matthew Benson 'Gillian Blades' Clematis Clematis 'Gillian Blades' is a stunning selection with ruffled white blooms in late spring and early summer then again in late summer and early fall. It climbs to 8 feet tall. Zones 5-8 Image zoom Matthew Benson Josephine Clematis Clematis 'Evijohill' bears unusual double lilac-pink flowers through summer and early fall. It climbs to 7 feet. Zones 4-9 Image zoom Marty Baldwin Jackmanii Clematis Clematis 'Jackmanii' is one of the most common—and popular—varieties. It bears dark purple flowers throughout the summer and climbs to 10 feet. Zones 4-9 Image zoom Peter Krumhardt Henry's Clematis Clematis 'Henryi' bears huge white flowers throughout the summer. It climbs to 10 feet. Zones 4-9 Image zoom Bob Stefko 'Mme. Julia Correvon' Clematis Clematis 'Mme. Julia Correvon' bears bright magenta-red flowers all summer and fall. It climbs to 10 feet. Zones 5-9 Image zoom Mark Kane 'Nelly Moser' Clematis Clematis 'Nelly Moser' has creamy-pink flowers with a bright pink stripe down each petal. It blooms in early summer and again in late summer. It climbs to 10 feet. Zones 4-9 Image zoom Marilyn Stouffer 'Niobe' Clematis Clematis 'Niobe' bears deep red flowers in summer. It climbs to 10 feet. Zones 4-9 Image zoom Matthew Benson 'Rhapsody' Clematis Clematis 'Rhapsody' produces a plethora of sapphire-blue flowers from early summer to early autumn. It climbs to 10 feet tall. Zones 5-8 Image zoom Matthew Benson 'Princess Diana' Clematis Clematis 'Princess Diana' produces stunning rich pink, tuliplike flowers all summer and fall. It climbs to 12 feet tall. Zones 4-9 Image zoom Mary Carolyn Pindar Pink Anemone Clematis Clematis montana var. rubens bears pink flowers in late spring and early summer on vigorous vines that climb to 30 feet. Zones 6-9 Image zoom Peter Krumhardt Sweet Autumn Clematis Clematis terniflora blooms well even in shade, producing masses of starry white flowers with a strong fragrance in late summer and autumn. It climbs to 20 feet. Zones 4-9 Image zoom Stephen Cridland 'Silver Moon' Clematis Clematis 'Silver Moon' bears silvery-lilac flowers from summer to early fall. It climbs to 10 feet. Zones 4-9 Image zoom Matthew Benson Russian Clematis Clematis tangutica offers unusual bell-shape golden flowers midsummer to fall. It climbs to 20 feet. Zones 6-9 Image zoom Matthew Benson 'Veronica's Choice' Clematis Clematis 'Veronica's Choice' bears large, semidouble lavender-pink flowers that fade to nearly white. It blooms from early to late summer and climbs to 10 feet. Zones 5-8

Garden Plans for Clematis