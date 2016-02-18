Tomatillos share many traits with tomatoes. Both fruits are members of the nightshade family, thrive in heat, and produce sprawling green plants. Where the two plants differ is in the flavor of their fruit. Tomatillos are firmer than tomatoes and when ripe they sport a tangy lemon flavor. An important ingredient in Mexican stews, moles, and salsas, tomatillos are easy to grow and delightfully productive in the home garden.

Tomatillo Salsa Garden

Plant a salsa garden by combining easy-to-grow tomatillos with tomatoes, peppers, and onions. Choose a variety of paste tomatoes (with a firm texture and fewer seeds) and cherry tomatoes to change up the flavor of your fresh salsa. Peppers are available in many different sizes, shapes, colors, and flavors. Plant a jalapeno type to give your salsa some heat and include a couple of favorite bell types to impart classic pepper flavor.

Growing Tomatillos

Tomatillos are grown just like tomatoes. Plant them in full sun and moist, well-drained soil. They tolerate short drought periods once their root system is established. Tomatillos are generally started from transplants purchased at the nursery and planted in the garden after the last chance of frost passes. They are also easy to start from seed. Start seedlings indoors 6 to 8 weeks before the last frost date. Before planting outside, harden off the transplants by placing them outdoors for a few hours at a time.

Tomatillos grow into large, sprawling plants. Space transplants 3 feet apart in rows 3 to 6 feet apart. Water plants as needed so they receive about 1 inch of water per week, either from rainfall or irrigation. Remove weeds regularly and apply a 2-inch-layer of shredded mulch to conserve soil moisture and control weeds.