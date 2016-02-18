Queen palm grows best in full sun. It is well-suited for acidic, well-drained soil . When planted in alkaline soil it shows severe mineral deficiencies through stunted young leaves. Prolonged mineral shortage will kill the plant. Soil can be treated with mineral applications but the expense and effort are intense and must be maintained for the lifetime of the tree.

Queen palm fronds persist after they die and often require pruning to remove the dead fronds. When pruning, take care and try not remove any live fronds. Pruning off too many fronds at one time can cause the palm to decline. Protect the trunk of queen palm to prevent diseases as the trunk is susceptible to decay and injury by lawn mowers or landscape equipment which can create an opening for various roots to take hold and kill the tree.