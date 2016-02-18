Queen Palm Tree
Queen palm is one of the most popular palms for commercial and home landscapes. This fast-growing palm is used to line streets or sidewalks or is often planted in clusters for fast structure and interest. Long, bright-green fronds give queen palm an elegant appearance year-round. Count on a queen palm to produce ornamental, bright orange dates in clusters during the winter months.

genus name
  • Syagrus romanzoffiana
light
  • Sun
plant type
  • Tree
height
  • 20 feet or more
width
  • 15-25 feet wide
foliage color
zones
  • 9
  • 10
  • 11
How to Plant a Palm Tree

Median plantings, curbside planting strips and petite planting areas near a deck or patio are all good places to plant queen palm. Pair queen palm with small and medium flowering and shade trees for a lush landscape. Great planting partners for queen palm include sweet acacia, spicewood, locust berry, floss silk tree, and fiddlewood.

Queen Palm Care

Queen palm grows best in full sun. It is well-suited for acidic, well-drained soil. When planted in alkaline soil it shows severe mineral deficiencies through stunted young leaves. Prolonged mineral shortage will kill the plant. Soil can be treated with mineral applications but the expense and effort are intense and must be maintained for the lifetime of the tree.

Queen palm fronds persist after they die and often require pruning to remove the dead fronds. When pruning, take care and try not remove any live fronds. Pruning off too many fronds at one time can cause the palm to decline. Protect the trunk of queen palm to prevent diseases as the trunk is susceptible to decay and injury by lawn mowers or landscape equipment which can create an opening for various roots to take hold and kill the tree.

More Varieties Of Queen Palm

Arikury palm

(Syagrus schizophylla) is smaller than other species and grows in light shade or full sun. It grows 12 feet tall and 7 feet wide. Zones 10-11

Licury palm

(Syagrus coronata) is a single-trunk palm with spirally arranged old leaf bases. It grows 35 feet tall and 15 feet wide. The 10-foot-long feathery leaves are deep olive-green on top and silvery green underneath. Zones 10-11

Overtop palm

(Syagrus amara) forms a long gray trunk with a swollen base. It is a moderately fast grower reaching 60 feet tall and 15 feet wide. It is less drought-tolerant than queen palm, preferring a moderate amount of water. Zones 10-11

