Date palm, which is grown by home gardeners primarily for its decorative fronds (not its fruit), is cultivated as a landscape tree in Zones 9 to 11 in the United States. Growing this tree in Zone 8 requires a sheltered location to prevent it from being damaged by freezing weather.

Some date palm species, such as Canary Island date palm (Phoenix canariensi), can reach lofty heights of 50 feet or more. An interested gardener needs plenty of vertical and horizontal space to accommodate a tall tree with an enormous root system that spreads out beneath the tree to anchor it and gather water.