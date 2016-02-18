Sunlight Amount

Weigela

This shrub has pretty summer flowers as well as colorful foliage.

Weigela

An old staple for the shrub border, weigela has been undergoing a lot of breeding innovation lately to make it even better. Now this beautiful blooming shrub comes in many sizes and flower colors, so there is sure to be one to suit your garden needs.

genus name
  • Weigela florida
light
  • Part Sun
  • Sun
plant type
  • Shrub
height
  • 1 to 3 feet
  • 3 to 8 feet
width
  • 18 inches to 6 feet
flower color
season features
problem solvers
special features
zones
  • 4
  • 5
  • 6
  • 7
  • 8
  • 9
propagation
Mark Kane

Bountiful Blooms

Weigela puts on a show of red or pink blooms in the early summer and fades into the background as the seasons change. New varieties of weigela can grow anywhere from 1 to 6 feet tall. These plants are also quick growers, reaching their full size after just a few seasons.

Along with variation in sizes, weigelas come in many foliage colors. Colors can range anywhere from green and gold to deep burgundy while showing a glossy finish. Shades of red and pink are still the dominant colors of weigela blooms, but new varieties have white and yellow options.

Weigela Care Must-Knows

Many dwarf varieties of weigela need almost no maintenance. Simply trim back any dead wood in the spring. Larger varieties may need pruning throughout the growing season to maintain their shape. If you prune in the fall, you run the risk of losing next spring's flowers. Weigelas aren't too picky on planting location, but full sun is best for the biggest flower show and deepest foliage color.

More Varieties of Weigela

Greg Scheidemann

'Briant Rubidor' Weigela

Weigela florida 'Briant Rubidor' bears green-and-yellow variegated foliage and wine-red blooms on a shrub that grows 7 feet tall. Zones 5-8

Marty Baldwin

'Eyecatcher' Weigela

Weigela 'Eyecatcher' offers bold, variegated foliage on a compact shrub that grows to 2 feet tall and wide. It produces deep red flowers in late spring. Zones 4-8

'Ghost' Weigela

Weigela florida 'Ghost' offers chartreuse foliage that pales to a shiny pale yellow in summer and deep red flowers. It grows 4-5 feet tall and wide. Zones 4-8

Denny Schrock

My Monet Weigela

Weigela florida 'Verweig' is a compact combination of green-, rose-, and white-variegated foliage that sparkles in the shade. Pink blooms appear in summer. It grows 18 inches tall and 2 feet wide. Zones 4-8

Todd Dacquisto

'Polka' Weigela

Weigela florida 'Polka' is a vigorous shrub that grows 5 feet tall and wide and features yellow-throat, pink flowers continuously from early summer to early fall. Zones 4-7

Lynn Karlin

'Red Prince' Weigela

Weigela florida 'Red Prince' produces red flowers on arching stems in late spring then again in late summer. It grows 5-6 feet tall and 4-5 feet wide. Zones 4-7

Bill Stites

Variegated Weigela

Weigela florida 'Variegata' offers green leaves edged in creamy yellow that turn white as the leaves age. It's a refreshing effect in shade gardens. It grows 5 feet tall and wide. Zones 5-8

Marty Baldwin

Wine and Roses Weigela

Weigela florida 'Alexandra' features burgundy foliage and rose-pink flowers in late spring. It grows 4-5 feet tall. Zones 4-8

Garden Plans For Weigela

Eric Flynn

Garden Design for a Deck

A garden design featuring easy-to-grow shrubs and perennials enhances this deck and helps it blend into the garden.

Download this garden plan!

Mavis Augustine Torke

Island Bed 2

Break up your perfectly-groomed yard with an island garden bed that looks good from every angle. This garden plan relies on a plum tree for height and to-die-for color.

Click here to get this plan.

