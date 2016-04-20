With so many different varieties to choose from, there's bound to be at least one that will fit in your landscape.

Good luck finding a more diverse group of shrubs for the garden. Viburnums offer something for everyone. Whether you plant them for their colorful berries, showy flowers, wonderful fragrance, or brilliant foliage and stem color, viburnum options are seemingly endless.

Colorful Combinations

Viburnum bloom time can fall anywhere from early spring to late summer, depending on the species. Flower shapes and sizes also vary. Some varieties, like doublefile viburnum, have layered blooms. Snowball bush viburnum has flowers that look much as its name suggests. Many early-blooming varieties also have fragrant flowers. The Korean spice viburnum in particular is often grown for its spicy scent.

Viburnum foliage is usually green, but some varieties have white or yellow variegation. Doublefile viburnum has pronounced veining. Many types have fiery autumn foliage, while some are evergreen or semi-evergreen, holding their leaves through winter.

Most viburnums have eye-catching berries to top off the pretty flowers and foliage. A few, like the arrowhead viburnum, are grown for their bright blue berries in the fall. Cranberry bush viburnum has bright berries that resemble cranberries (be warned, though, the fruit often has a funky smell some people liken to dirty socks). Viburnum berries can range from red, pink, blue, purple, and even black.

Viburnum Care Must-Knows

As diverse as viburnums are, site requirements don't vary much. Generally, full sun is best for the finest show of blooms, berries, and fall color. Some thick-leaf varieties, however, can tolerate some shade. In the shade, be mindful of foliar diseases like black spot. Viburnums also prefer to stay dry. If you need to prune your viburnums, do it immediately after flowering; waiting too long can sacrifice some of next year's blooms.

More Varieties of Viburnum