This vibrant native plant won't need much upkeep to look gorgeous in your garden.

Switchgrass, a tough ornamental grass that stands up to a variety of harsh conditions, adds both texture and color to a garden. It will spread slowly over time and make stunning vertical accents wherever it is planted. This warm-season grass blooms in mid- to late- summer. Depending on the variety and cultivar, some have foliage that changes color in the fall. More than just a landscape plant, switchgrass will thrive in large containers, too.

Colorful Combinations

Switchgrass has come a long way from being the plain grass that dominated the native tall-grass prairies of North America. Many of the recent introductions bring longer displays of colors with varieties in glowing red and burgundy. When flowering, some switchgrass varieties boast a soft pink cast on their blossoms, making them an option to contrast the blue varieties. Come fall, the show intensifies, and many of the red-tinged varieties turn a rich burgundy color while other varieties take on a golden hue. In the winter, the dried flower heads bring texture to the garden, especially when dusted with snow.

Switchgrass Care Must-Knows

Switchgrass likes sandy soil with a fair amount of organic matter. For the best results, keep it evenly moist and avoid planting in soggy, heavy clay soil. Once established, switchgrass can handle droughts. There are even some species and cultivars that tolerate salt spray. Don't worry about fertilizing; switchgrass has an extensive root system that goes deep into the soil to get needed nutrients.

For the most vibrant colors, plant switchgrass in full sun. This also helps keep them from falling over, as many varieties can get quite large, upwards of 6 feet. In too much shade, many of these varieties, especially older ones, will fall if not supported. Full sun also provides the best blossoms.

Switchgrass is a fairly low-maintenance plant that requires little care to thrive. In late winter or early spring, before new growth emerges, cut back old foliage to a few inches above the ground. Because of their dense, slowly spreading habit, these plants make solid clumps of foliage that can easily choke out weeds. As they get older, the centers of these plants may begin to die out. If this happens, dig up the plant and divide it to reenergize and continue its growth.

More Varieties Of Switchgrass

Image zoom Marty Baldwin 'Cloud Nine' switchgrass Panicum virgatum has clumps of metallic-blue foliage topped with clouds of spikelets that turn reddish-brown in fall. This variety may reach 6 feet tall. Zones 5-9. Image zoom Peter Krumhardt 'Heavy Metal' switchgrass Panicum virgatum is a favorite variety prized for its lustrous steely blue foliage and golden fall color. These plants form impressive upright columns up to 5 feet tall in bloom. Zones 4-9. Image zoom John Reed Forsman 'Shenandoah' switchgrass Panicum virgatum is one of the reddest switchgrasses. Its strong color shows itself by early to midsummer and becomes more intense as the season progresses. It may reach 3 feet tall. Zones 5-9. Image zoom Denny Schrock 'Northwind' switchgrass Panicum virgatum was a Perennial Plant of the Year in 2014. This grass has lovely blue grey foliage and is extremely drought tolerant with narrow, graceful blooms reaching upwards of 5-1/2 feet tall. Zones 4-9.

Switchgrass Companion Plants

Image zoom Perry L. Struse Black-Eyed Susan Add a pool of sunshine to the garden with a massed planting of black-eyed Susan. From midsummer, these tough native plants bloom their golden heads off in sun or light shade and mix well with other perennials, annuals, and shrubs. Tall varieties look especially appropriate among shrubs, which in turn provide support. Add black-eyed Susans to wildflower meadows or native plant gardens for a naturalized look. Average soil is sufficient for black-eyed Susans, but it should be able to hold moisture fairly well. Image zoom Peter Krumhardt Aster Asters get their name from the Latin word for "star," and their flowers are indeed the superstars of the fall garden. Some types of this native plant can reach up to 6 feet with flowers in white and pinks but also, perhaps most strikingly, in rich purples and showy lavenders. Not all asters are fall bloomers. Extend the season by growing some of the summer bloomers, as well. Some are naturally compact; tall types that grow more than 2 feet tall benefit from staking or an early-season pinching or cutting back by about one-third in July or so to keep the plant more compact. Image zoom Bill Stites Crocosmia No late summer flower garden is complete without crocosmia's vibrant wands of scarlet, red, orange, and yellow. They offer a late pop of color when many gardens are languishing in the dog days. Their narrow, bladed foliage provides vertical accents much like gladiola leaves. The tubular blossoms beckon hummingbirds, and the seedpods that persist into fall also attract feathered visitors. Plant crocosmia bulbs in well-drained soil in fall or spring.

Garden Plans for Switchgrass