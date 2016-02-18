Spurge is one of the most diverse and largest classes of plants with over 2,000 species in the family. Showy modified leaves (technically called bracts) provide visual interest. Most are green, but other colors are available, too. This tough and vigorous grower quickly fills a garden space.

Colorful Combinations

Spurge is one of the few plants known for its standout green flowers that complement all other flowers in a garden. The foliage colors of spurge are diverse, with blue, green, burgundy, and variegated options.

Spurge Care Must-Knows

Growing conditions between species vary, but it is usually best to plant spurge in full sun, which ensures colored varieties will be their best and brightest. Part sun is typically tolerated, too, but you may miss out on some flowers and the foliage color may be more muted.

Spurge performs best in well-drained soil. Some types are like succulents and can be treated like a cactus. These types are drought-tolerant; err on the side of more dry than wet because they can rot, leaving you with a pile of mush.

Spurge has a milky white sap when cut or damaged. This sap is generally poisonous and is what makes the plant deer- and rabbit-resistant. The sap is an irritant to humans as well, so wear gloves when you are handling spurge as it can cause a skin rash. Also, avoid getting the sap in your eyes; it can cause vision problems, even blindness.

Spurge can be aggressive, and some varieties can be invasive. Most spurge will spread by underground rhizomes, creating dense mats of foliage. This makes it a great option as a groundcover or as a filler between taller plants. It can also make it a bully as it chokes out smaller plants. Make sure to pull up runners early before they take over.

More Varieties of Spurge

Image zoom Helen Norman 'Blue Haze' spurge Euphorbia 'Blue Haze' produces eye-catching chartreuse flowers in late spring to early summer on blue-green foliage that grows 18 inches tall. Zones 7-9 Image zoom Marty Baldwin 'Bonfire' spurge Euphorbia 'Bonfire' shows off rich maroon foliage from spring to fall. In spring it also bears clusters of chartreuse flowers. It grows 1 foot tall and wide. Zones 5-9 Image zoom Andy Lyons Cushion spurge Euphorbia polychroma develops shades of chartreuse, yellow, burgundy, red, and orange through the seasons. In fall the foliage turns brilliant red, maroon, and orange. It grows 12 to 20 inches tall. Zones 3-10 Image zoom Edward Gohlich Cypress spurge Euphorbia cyparissias grows upright, resembling a tiny spruce or cypress tree, but the plant spreads to form a bushy groundcover. It produces chartreuse bracts, which age to red. Zones 4-8 Image zoom Helen Norman Excalibur spurge Euphorbia 'Froeup' is sometimes called Excalibur. Growing 2 to 3 feet tall, its foliage emerges with a red tint, matures to deep green, and takes on yellow tones in fall. Zones 5-8 Image zoom Denny Schrock 'Glacier Blue' spurge Euphorbia characias 'Glacier Blue' grows 2 feet tall and wide and is prized for its white-edge, gray-green foliage. The flowers, which appear in spring, are cream with green centers. Zones 7-11 Image zoom Stephen Cridland Griffith's spurge Euphorbia griffithii has green foliage with a purplish-red tinge; it turns orange-red in fall. It produces small yellow flowers surrounded by showy orange-red bracts on plants up to 3 feet tall. Zones 4-9 Image zoom Justin Hancock Helena's Blush spurge Euphorbia amygdaloides 'Inneuphhel' Helena's Blush bears green foliage edged in white and pink and chartreuse-variegated bracts. It grows 20 inches tall and is often grown as an annual. Zones 6-9 Image zoom Stephen Cridland Hybrid spurge Euphorbia x martinii is a shrubby plant 3 feet tall with reddish-purple leaves. It bears chartreuse bracts (petals) with small red flowers. Zones 7-10 Image zoom Matthew Benson 'Lacey' cushion spurge Euphorbia polychroma 'Lacey' is a selection with creamy-white edges on its leaves. Zones 3-10

