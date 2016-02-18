A diverse group of plants, sedums come in a myriad of shapes, colors, and sizes. They often can tolerate very dry conditions, thanks to their succulent leaves and stems. With so many species and varieties available, sedums can be found in bloom three seasons a year.

There are two main types of sedums: creeping or upright. The creeping types are great as a groundcovers in rock gardens and growing through cracks in walls. Many creeping types of sedum will root wherever they touch ground and can easily spread to fill a space. Upright sedums tend to form tight clumps of foliage and don’t spread. This sort of sedum can be easily divided in spring to make more plants.