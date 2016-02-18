Sedge is a grass-like plant that sways in the wind and pairs nicely with coarse-texture plants like hostas. This tough and versatile plant acts as a groundcover, filling in around other perennials and eliminating the need for mulch. Sedge provides shelter and food for small animals and pollinators.

Colorful Combinations

Sedge grows in silvers, soft blues, golds, reds, and everything in between—even an attractive brownish bronze. Many of the straight species of sedge are a light green color, which works well as a backdrop plant. Along with the attractive foliage, many sedges have small, spiny seed heads lending even more textural interest.

Sedge Care Must-Knows

Sedges comprise one of the largest groups of plants, with close to 2,000 species. They can be found in almost every part of the world, thriving in different growing conditions. You can find sedges for sun or shade and for dry or moist conditions. Read the plant tag to make sure the sedge you pick will succeed in your garden climate.

Many of the native sedge growing in the United States are great for filling in between other plants, because they can be fairly vigorous spreaders by underground rhizomes. Other types are clump-forming and will stay put no matter where they are. Creeping types can easily be divided as needed to help fill in a garden space. If your sedge begins to look a little ragged, cut it back and allow it to regrow. Keep in mind that they tend to be slower growing than grasses, so only cut them back if absolutely necessary.

Sedges generally like evenly moist soil. There are some that handle droughts well, but overall they will slowly decline in dry conditions. One thing most sedges won't tolerate is wet soil. Water-logged soil can cause sedges to rot. Be consistent with your watering, whether it's on the dry side or the wet side, because sedges can become stressed from constant fluctuations of moisture.

New Innovations

In recent years there have been many noteworthy introductions. The Evercolor series is a group of Asian sedges that grow well in containers or as a pop of color in a shady garden. New varieties tend to feature beautifully colored variegated foliage that is evergreen in mild climates and requires very little maintenance to look good.

More Varieties of Sedge

Image zoom Credit: Michal Venera 'Bowles Golden' Tufted Sedge Carex elata 'Bowles Golden' has slender, bright golden green foliage. Plants form fountains of golden yellow that are 30 inches tall. Zones 5-8 Image zoom Credit: Marty Baldwin 'Fox Red' Curly Sedge Carex buchananii 'Fox Red' has upright, arching bronze foliage that reach 30 inches. Its unique foliage color is an attention-grabber. Zones 5-9 Image zoom Credit: David McDonald Golden Sedge This selection of Carex elata lights up dark corners with its yellow-edged bright green leaves. It grows about 2 feet tall. Zones 5-9 Image zoom Credit: Scott Little Island Brocade Sedge Carex ciliatomarginata 'Shima-nishiki' (sometimes also called Island Brocade Carex siderosticha), forms a dense groundcover with variegated leaves 6 to 9 inches long. Zones 5-8 Image zoom Credit: Ed Gohlich Japanese Grass Sedge This cultivar of Carex morrowii forms 18-inch-tall clumps with 1/2-inch-wide glistening green leaves. Zones 5-9 Image zoom Credit: Peter Krumhardt Variegated Japanese Grass Sedge Carex morrowii 'Variegata' differs from the species in having a broad white stripe down the center of each leaf. Zones 5-9 Image zoom Credit: Marty Baldwin Variegated Japanese Sedge Carex oshimensis 'Evergold', sometimes called Carex hachijoensis, is a low-growing plant with creamy yellow variegation. It is hardy in Zones 6-9.

