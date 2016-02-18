Phlox are one of those bounteous summer flowers any large sunny flowerbed or border shouldn't be without. There are several different kinds of phlox. Garden and meadow phlox produce large panicles of fragrant flowers in a wide assortment of colors. They also add height, heft, and charm to a border. Low-growing wild Sweet William, moss pinks, and creeping phlox are effective as ground covers. Plant these phlox varieties at the front of the border, and as rock and wild garden plants, especially in light shade. These native gems have been hybridized extensively especially to toughen the foliage against mildew problems; many recent selections are mildew-resistant. To grow and care for phlox, they need amply moist soil for best overall health.

More varieties for Phlox

Image zoom Marty Baldwin

Blue Paradise phlox

(Phlox paniculata 'Blue Paradise') offers purple-blue flowers that appear to change color throughout the day. It grows 3 feet tall and 2 feet wide. Zones 4-8

Image zoom Peter Krumhardt

Creeping phlox

(Phlox subulata) is a low mounding plant smothered with bright flowers in spring. Its slender 1/2-inch leaves are evergreen, stiff and prickly. It seldom tops 6 inches tall. Zones 3-8

Image zoom Mark Kane

David phlox

(Phlox paniculata 'David') is a disease resistant selection with fragrant, pure-white flowers that grows 4 feet tall. Zones 4-8

Image zoom Kim Cornelison

Franz Schubert phlox

(Phlox paniculata 'Franz Schubert') bears big flowerheads of lilac-pink blooms in summer and early fall. It grows 3 feet tall. Zones 4-8

Image zoom Tom McWilliam

Laura phlox

(Phlox paniculata 'Laura') grows about 3 feet tall with mildew-resistant leaves and large dense panicles of fragrant purple flowers accented with a white eye. It is very long blooming from mid-summer to fall when it attracts hummingbirds and butterflies. Zones 4-8

Image zoom Marty Baldwin

Miss Lingard meadow phlox

(Phlox maculata 'Miss Lingard') bears strongly fragrant pure-white flowers in early summer. It grows 3 feet tall and 18 inches wide. Zones 5-8

Image zoom

Natasha meadow phlox

(Phlox maculata 'Natasha') grows 3-feet tall with mildew-resistant foliage. Its fragrant white flowers are marked with a raspberry pink star. Butterflies flock to it. Zones 5-8

Image zoom Marty Baldwin

Natural Feelings phlox

(Phlox paniculata 'Natural Feelings') displays unique, thready lavender-pink flowers from midsummer to fall. It grows 28 inches tall and 20 inches wide. Zones 4-8

Image zoom Marty Baldwin

Orange Perfection phlox

(Phlox paniculata 'Orange Perfection') shows off coral-pink flowers from summer to fall. It grows 32 inches tall and 14 inches wide. Zones 4-8

Image zoom Marty Baldwin

Peppermint Twist phlox

(Phlox paniculata 'Peppermint Twist') is a groundbreaking selection with pink flowers striped with white. It grows 16 inches tall and 14 inches wide. Zones 4-8

Image zoom Marty Baldwin

Sherbet Cocktail phlox

(Phlox paniculata 'Sherbet Cocktail') offers unique purple flowers tipped in chartreuse. It offers good disease resistance and flowers from midsummer to fall. It grows 28 inches tall and 20 inches wide. Zones 4-8

Image zoom Marty Baldwin

Volcano Purple phlox

(Phlox paniculata 'Volcano Purple') is a compact, disease-resistant selection with rich purple flowers. It grows 26 inches tall and 24 inches wide.

Image zoom Peter Krumhardt

Woodland phlox

(Phlox divaricata) is a shade-loving wildflower with fragrant, lavender-purple flowers in spring. It grows 1 foot tall. Zones 4-8

Plant Phlox with

Image zoom

Sparkling white candytuft, with its cool evergreen foliage, brightens any rock garden or wall for several weeks in spring. At bloom time, plants are covered with umbels of pure white flowers that fade to pink. Compact selections are now available. Where happy, this plant will spread. Supply good drainage, and cut back spent flowers to keep plants neat.

Image zoom

With its loose, billowy panicles of tiny single or double pink or white flowers, baby's breath provides a lightness and airiness to flower gardens. The creeping forms drape beautifully over rock walls. After bloom time, shear the plants to deadhead and for neatness. Plants prefer sweet (alkaline) soils with full sun and excellent drainage.

Image zoom Peter Krumhardt

Easy, always fresh, and always eye-catching, Shasta daisy is a longtime favorite. All cultivars produce white daisy flowers in various degrees of doubleness and size. The sturdy stems and long vase life make the flowers unbeatable for cutting. Shasta daisy thrives in well-drained, not overly rich soil. Taller sorts may need staking.

Image zoom Marty Baldwin