Count on queen of the prairie, also called meadowsweet, to pick up the floral show in your garden when spring-blooming perennials peter out. In midsummer, cloudlike clusters of pink or white blooms rise above the ferny, toothed leaves of this North America native. Although the fluffy flower stalks look delicate, this tall, sturdy perennial will stand up to wind and a variety of tough soil conditions. Its flowers hold their color and shape for three weeks or more, moving the garden from mid- to late summer.

Colorful Combinations

Queen of the prairie can reach a lofty height and spread. Depending on the variety, plants can grow up to 8 feet tall and spread more than 3 feet. Place these tall plants near the back of the garden so the pretty green divided leaves create a backdrop for other flowering plants. It is also a good choice for creating a living screen or fence. Plant it near your property line where it will enclose your space with frothy flowers.

Queen of the Prairie Care Must-Knows

For strong growth and robust flowering, plant queen of the prairie in moist, well-drained soil and full sun or part shade. Plant this perennial from transplants purchased at your local garden center because it can be tough to germinate from seed.

Queen of the prairie rarely needs staking. And skip the deadheading; it doesn't promote reblooming. The plant grows best when undisturbed; there is rarely a need to dig up and divide it, but if you do divide queen of the prairie, expect the plant to grow slowly for a couple of years before it returns to its former grandeur. Japanese beetles and powdery mildew trouble queen of the prairie occasionally. Your plants will usually recover the following year, but make sure to cut foliage back in late summer if it becomes unsightly.

Try These Varieties

Queen of the prairie 'Albicans' has showy white flowers on top of 5- to 6-foot-tall stems. 'Venusta' has striking deep pink to red flowers that will spice up your garden. Plant breeders are currently working on selecting more varieties of this North American native. Check your local garden center for petite varieties that reach a mature height of only 2 to 3 feet tall.

Queen of the Prairie Companion Plants