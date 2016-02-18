Add glorious late-season color to your landscape with helenium, a sun-loving perennial that delivers long-lasting floral displays each year from mid to late summer through fall. Use it in borders, cottage gardens, and naturalized areas. Native to both North America and Europe, this sun-loving plant is sometimes called sneezeweed (because it was once used for making snuff). Not to worry, allergy sufferers, helenium won’t make you sneeze, but it does bloom about the same time as wild ragweed, a major source of hay-fever-inducing pollen. Helenium is also a fantastic pollinator plant, drawing all kinds of butterflies and bees. Many of the best cultivars are hybrids, and all are excellent for cutting.

Colorful Combinations

Helenium features bright-green foliage that contrasts beautifully with velvety, daisylike flowers in shades of orange, yellow, dark red, and golden brown. Most varieties feature flowers with petals in a stiff skirt that spreads out from the center. Others sport flowers with downward-facing petals in the manner of a shuttlecock.

Helenium Care Must-Knows

Plant helenium in full sun (at least six hours a day) to promote long-lasting displays of color. Although some varieties tolerate afternoon shade, this plant typically becomes floppy and leggy in part-shade conditions. Helenium also needs well-drained, slightly acidic soil and moderate moisture, which makes sense because its native setting tends to be low-lying meadows or the edges of damp woodlands. Water at least weekly, increasing frequency in times of extreme heat. Although similar in looks to both black-eyed Susan and coneflowers, this plant does not share their ability to withstand droughts. It also dislikes boggy areas, so make sure the planting bed doesn't retain standing water.

Helenium grows quickly and will require frequent deadheading in order to produce new flowers and reduce its fondness for self-sowing. Some of the taller varieties may require support or staking to keep plants upright. Pinch deer-resistant helenium back in spring to make it shorter and bushier, possibly at the cost of delaying flowering. Once it blooms, cut the flower stalks down to the foliage. Divide helenium every three years in the spring after it comes out of dormancy to ensure vigor.

More Varieties of Helenium

'Butterpat' Helenium Helenium 'Butterpat' grows to 4 feet or even taller with bright yellow ray flowers and a prominent yellow disc. Zones 4-8. 'Dakota Gold' Helenium Helenium amarum 'Dakota Gold' is a super-easy annual with a bonanza of gold flowers and finely textured foliage. Zones 6-10 'Double Trouble' Helenium This Helenium cultivar has frilly bright yellow flowers with double petals encircling gold button centers. It stands up to summer thunderstorms. Zones 4-8 'Mardi Gras' Helenium This Helenium selection bears 2-inch daisies in rich orange washed with yellow and red. Its upright clumps may reach 3 feet tall. Zones 4-8 'Moerheim Beauty' Helenium Helenium 'Moerheim Beauty' seldom tops 3 feet. Its coppery-red ray flowers surround a darker disc. Zones 4-8. 'Salsa' Helenium Mariachi 'Salsa' Helenium autumnale is a dense, compact plant covered in bright orange and yellow blossoms beginning in late summer. Zones 3-9

