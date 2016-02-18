Globeflower

Like buttercups on steroids, globeflowers are stunning massed beside lakes, ponds, and streams. Elsewhere, they are perfectly suited to rain gardens and boggy areas, and they make a good showing in borders where soil does not dry out. After bloom time, cut the plants back by half to encourage further blooms.

Globeflowers are easy to grow and produce a wealth of blossoms in late spring and early summer. These flowers hold up well on the plant or in a vase if you cut them and bring them inside.

In addition to their good looks, globeflowers are also valuable for providing food for hungry pollinators, including bees and butterflies.