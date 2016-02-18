A symphony of leaf shapes, colors, and textures gives this diverse group of houseplants tons of character. It’s challenging to choose a favorite, because each displays the intricate beauty of nature with colorful veining and texture-rich leaves that beckon you to reach out and touch them. Also called friendship plant, pilea is easy to grow in medium light, making it perfect for everywhere: desktops, nightstands, sunny tabletops, and more.

Pilea Care Must-Knows

Pilea grows well in medium light but tolerates low light. This slow-growing plant will maintains its small stature for years. Don't hesitate to move your pilea around the house to see where you like it best.

Water pilea when the top inch or so of soil dries out. Like most houseplants, it's better to keep it a bit on the dry side rather than get it too wet. It grows well in humid conditions and thrives in a terrarium.

Sharing Pilea

Its common name, friendship plant, alludes to the ease of sharing pilea. You can multiply your own plants and share extras with friends. It's easy to propagate them from stem cuttings. Simply cut a young stem that has three or four leaves. Remove the leaf nearest the cut end of the stem and sink the cutting into potting mix so at least 1 inch of the stem is buried. Keep the potting mix moist and the cutting will produce roots within a couple weeks. You can also root your cutting in a cup of water first, then move it to potting mix when roots appear.

Another Favorite

In-the-know houseplant aficionados have fallen in love with Chinese money plant (Pilea peperomioides). Its almost-round, bright green leaves are held above the soil by central stems. This plant's minimalist appearance and easy-growing ways make it a favorite interior decor accent for modern homes. Chinese money plant is tough to find at nurseries. If your local nursery doesn't stock it, check online.

More Varieties of Pilea