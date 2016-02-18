This popular houseplant doesn't need much care for its lush foliage to look beautiful.

Dieffenbachia (also known as dumb cane) is a popular houseplant that’s grown for its showy foliage. Leaves are generally green with splashes or blotches of creamy white, although cultivars have expanded the palette to include yellow. This plant can grow quite large in the right setting (6 to 10 feet tall in its native Brazil, for example), but offers space-friendly sizes, too. As lower leaves drop, the plant’s “cane” becomes visible.

Colorful Combinations

On larger dieffenbachias, the individual leaves (which are thick and glossy) can reach more than a foot long. Even better, the foliage comes in a variety of patterns and colors that include light green, dark green, cream, and gold seen in stripes, solids, speckles, and edges. Keep the leaves looking shiny by wiping them occasionally with a damp cloth.

As dieffenbachia ages and continues to grow, its lower leaves may fall off and reveal a thick, almost bamboolike stem in dark green. Dieffenbachia occasionally bears calla-type flowers followed red berries (a rare occurrence).

Dieffenbachia Care Must-Knows

Dieffenbachia doesn't require much care to thrive. Although it tolerates low light, it does best in bright, indirect light with protection from sun. Filtered light is especially important in the spring and summer when dieffenbachia is putting out new leaves, which may suffer from sunburn if exposed to bright light that shines directly on the plant. When planting in a container, use a general-purpose potting mix with plenty of peat moss to help retain moisture. This plant likes consistently moist, well-drained soil that is allowed to dry out to an inch or so below the surface between waterings. Soggy soil can be fatal, so make sure your potted plant doesn't sit in water.

High humidity, on the other hand, is a plus. If your plant's foliage develops brown edges, it's not getting enough humidity. You may need to move the potted plant to a more humid spot like the bathroom. Some gardeners like to keep the pot on a saucer filled with wet pebbles to boost the humidity level.

Worth noting: Dieffenbachia's sap irritates human skin and eyes, and burns the mouth and throat (if swallowed it can temporarily paralyze the vocal cords, hence the common name of dumb cane). Handle this plant carefully.

More Varieties of Dieffenbachia