Scented Geranium These plants have been favorites of herb and indoor gardeners since Victorian times. With fragrances of fruits, flowers, spices, or even chocolate, scented geraniums delight the senses. Brush against the leaves to release their strong aroma. Their tactile leaves can be fuzzy or smooth, and they come in a wide range of shapes and hues. Most varieties also have small clusters of pale pink or white flowers in summer. genus name Pelargonium light Part Sun

Sun plant type Annual height 1 to 3 feet width 1-2 feet wide flower color White

Pink foliage color Blue/Green season features Summer Bloom special features Fragrance

Good for Containers zones 10

11 propagation Division

Stem Cuttings

Image zoom Dean Schoeppner

Planting Scented Geraniums

Choose a planting place where you are sure to brush against the leaves from time to time to enjoy their aroma. Add scented geraniums to colorful container plantings or integrate them near walkways in herb gardens or perennial beds.

Scented Geranium Care Must-Knows

Plant scented geraniums in full sun or part shade and moist, well-drained soil. These easy-to-grow plants tolerate sandy soil and dry conditions with ease. They languish in wet, clay soil. When planting scented geraniums in a container, select a pot that has adequate drainage and choose a high-quality potting soil. Clay pots are an excellent choice as they allow the soil to dry more thoroughly than plastic pots. Scented geraniums rarely need fertilization.

Scented geraniums may be grown as annuals or they can be overwintered and enjoyed year after year. There are several ways to successfully overwinter scented geraniums. Overwinter them as a houseplant by bringing containers indoors in fall before frost and placing plants in a bright, sunny window. Reduce watering plants while they are indoors, allowing the soil around the roots to dry before watering. Or, you can overwinter scented geraniums as dormant plants by bringing container-planted specimens indoors before the first frost and storing them in a dark corner of a basement or in a frost-free garage. Allow the plant to go dormant by not watering during winter. Bring plants outside when the last chance of frost passes in spring.

More Varieties of Scented Geranium